Cristina Junqueira, Nubank founder who conquered New York – Economy

Entering the eighth month of her third pregnancy, 39-year-old executive Cristina Junqueira faced a grueling routine of meetings earlier this month, in the days before the pair – and successful – Nubank went public on the Stock Exchange New York and B3 in São Paulo. It was not the first time that the executive faced the financial market with a big belly: in 2017, seven months pregnant with her first child, she flew to the United States to close the first major fundraising of the digital bank after its foundation. Anyone who knows Cristina says that, in addition to putting a billion dollar business on its feet, she managed to prove that, yes, it is possible for a woman to have a family and a brilliant career.

The IPO not only represented a milestone for Nubank, which became the most valuable bank in Latin America – leaving heavyweights such as Itaú and Bradesco in the rearview mirror – but also put Cristina in a place no woman had reached before. : fintech co-founder joined the magazine’s list of billionaires forbes as an entrepreneur in the financial sector.

Before her, only one other woman – Luiza Trajano, from Magazine Luiza – had reached the billion club by her own means, as an entrepreneur. The other members of the list are linked to famous companies, but they got there thanks to inheritance.

Born in Ribeirão Preto (SP) in September 1982, Cristina moved to Rio de Janeiro at a very young age. There, he studied at the Jesuit College Santo Inácio, an upper-middle class institution located in the neighborhood of Botafogo. The next stop was São Paulo, where he studied Production Engineering at USP.

Despite her training, Cristina’s performance took place mainly in the financial market – right from her first professional experiences, her path crossed with that of Luiza Trajano, now her partner in the list of forbes, as she worked at LuizaCred, formerly the financing arm of Magazine Luiza.

After an experience abroad, where she studied at the Kellogg School of Management, in the US State of Massachusetts, she returned to Brazil and went to work at Itaú Unibanco. Even before the age of 30, she was invited to develop a project for the bank in the area of ​​cards.

agile thinking

The objective was to bring innovation to Itaucard, but the work made little progress. “Cristina had very innovative ideas, which were not accepted. And I was frustrated,” a person close to the situation told Estadão. Basically, she was tired of offering cards to those who didn’t want to and denying access to those seeking the payment option. It was at this moment that, according to reports, the executive faced prejudice and biases that tend to hamper the rise of women to high positions.

According to Margareth Goldenberg, who heads the 360 ​​Women group, dedicated to breaking down barriers to the advancement of female leaders, the ladder of women towards the top usually has a broken step. And this is reflected in a female participation of only 14% in management and management positions. And when they manage to overcome obstacles, women face prejudice.

During Cristina’s passage through Itaú, she found the state, the vision of many people below her in the hierarchy was of a provocative, questioning and confrontational executive seeking the best results.

However, the vision of executives above her was quite different. Many called it boring and difficult. “It’s the kind of thing that an executive woman has to face on a daily basis. When they are emphatic and lead a meeting, they are classified as difficult. The same does not happen with men, who are respected – and praised – when they adopt the same position”, compares Margareth Goldenberg.

The energy to do more, seek results and innovate led to a conversation with Colombian David Vélez, who was preparing to found what would become Nubank. In 2013, the US-based executive, with the support of Sequoia Capital, was looking for names to help build a fintech dedicated to putting control of finances in the hands of people – and no longer financial institutions. By indications, he reached two executives who would be considered co-founders of Nubank: Brazilian Cristina and American Edward Wible.

Jump in the dark?

But what was it like for an executive to leave a big bank for an entirely new project? According to people close to her, when the invitation came, Cristina was already willing to try something new. And she knew she had contributions to make: “Cristina brought all the knowledge about the credit card market, the operational part, regulation, she was the one who brought it. And David stayed in the strategic direction, as he does until today”, comments one interlocutor.

Also according to people close to the executive, the co-founder of Nubank was one of the main people responsible for running the marketing and customer relationship area, which ended up being one of the main differentials at the beginning of fintech. About a year ago, she assumed the presidency of the Brazilian operation, by far the largest in fintech. Cristina has a 2.9% stake in Nubank – right after the IPO, according to forbes, this was equivalent to a fortune of US$ 1.3 billion (about R$ 7.5 billion).

slip

For many people, Cristina has become a symbol of inclusion in the job market and of women in management positions. However, his biggest corporate slip was precisely a statement he made in an interview with the program Roda Viva, on TV Cultura, about hiring black employees.

When answering about affirmative actions in the leadership, Cristina said that it was not possible to “level out” the hirings. It soon became the target of criticism on social networks, leading Nubank to operate in crisis mode on the subject. In the following weeks, in addition to apologizing, the bank announced a series of actions related to the race theme: in March of this year, it set aside US$ 1 million to invest in startups for black entrepreneurs.

After the controversy, Nubank continued with its plans, which culminated in its debut on the Stock Exchange. Anyone who understands the technology business is impressed by Cristina’s and her co-founders’ ability to stay ahead of fintech strategies with the business operating at ever-increasing levels.

According to the leader of a national unicorn (name given to startups worth more than $1 billion), this is proof of management skills and versatility. And it may also be an indication that the name of Cristina Junqueira has the potential to be a protagonist in the Brazilian business world for a long time.