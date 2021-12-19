Cruzeiro advances in negotiation and may announce the return of striker Raniel – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos With the sky shirt, Raniel played in 90 games and scored 16 goals between 2016 and 2019

Attacker Raniel can hit the return to Burrow II at any time. The player would return to Cruzeiro on loan from Santos, the current holder of the athlete’s economic rights, for a season. The negotiation has advanced a lot in the last hours and the hammer should be hit this Sunday.

The information about Raniel’s negotiation with Cruzeiro was anticipated by UOL and confirmed by Itatiaia.

Also according to the report’s findings, there are still details to be defined. And one of them is the salary issue, since Raniel receives a considerable salary at Santos.

Raniel recently received offers from CSA and Vasco, but he weighed up the desire to return to Belo Horizonte and defend Cruzeiro again. This season, he has lived with physical and personal problems, scoring just one goal in 19 matches.

Historic

Raniel was at Cruzeiro between 2016 and 2019, when he left the blue club to defend São Paulo. At the time, the negotiation was around 3 million euros (about R$ 12 million in that year’s quotation). Amount paid by São Paulo for 50% of the attacker’s rights.

Now 25 years old, Raniel has in his curriculum stints at Santa Cruz (the club that revealed him), Cruzeiro, São Paulo and Santos.

