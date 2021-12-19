Cruzeiro enters the dispute with Vasco and advances to have Raniel, from Santos – 12/18/2021

Cruzeiro is negotiating the hiring of Raniel, from Santos. THE UOL Sport found that the conversation advanced today (18). Vasco is also interested in the attacker.

Raniel lived the expectation of staying at Peixe next season, but Cruzeiro’s proposal is seen with good eyes. The São Paulo club must not resist, as long as Fox pays 100% of the salary. The contribution of R$ 400 million from Ronaldo Fenômeno starts in March, and the idea of ​​the miners is to assume the full salary from that date. The agreement would have a fixed purchase price.

The forward was encouraged to return to Cruzeiro, where he played 90 games and scored 16 goals. In July 2019 it was sold to São Paulo for R$ 12.8 million. A few months later, he ended up negotiating with Santos, with whom he has a contract until December 2023, but has not yet been signed. He has suffered from physical and personal problems this season and has only appeared 19 times, with a goal scored.

Even without standing out individually, the player was used more often by Fábio Carille and gained recent praise from the coach. The striker’s only goal was against Atlético-MG, Cruzeiro’s rivals, in the 3-1 defeat at Mineirão.

Raniel celebrates goal against Guarani-MG for Cruzeiro, the club he defended between 2016 and 2019 Image: Bruno Haddad/Cruise

“Raniel is a good player. I’ve been following him since Santa Cruz. At Corinthians we were keeping an eye on him, but he had personal problems. He trains well and needs a better team. He knows how to protect and arm. Forward from Cruzeiro and São Paulo, not for nothing. training well. Good player and, with a more adjusted and organized team, with balls arriving with more quality, he is a good striker. I know that in games he needs more, like others, but the striker is the one who suffers the most when the team is not round yet. You can be sure: Raniel is a great player,” said Carille, in a recent interview with TV Santa Cecília.

Raniel was also sought out by the CSA in the ball market, but was not interested.

Peixe was looking for a center forward even before he knew about Cruzeiro and Vasco’s search for Raniel. Santos de Carille have Marcos Leonardo and Léo Baptistão for the position. Bruno Marques will be on loan.

Cruzeiro wants Raniel and another striker.