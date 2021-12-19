Cruzeiro fights with Vasco to repatriate forward from Santos

Credit: Cruise / Reproduction

With Ronaldo Fenômeno in charge of the club, the cruise follows behind reinforcements for season 2022 and the name of the time in the crosshairs of the board is the attacker Raniel, 25 years old.

According to information from “UOL”, Cruzeiro has advanced conversations with the player, who has also been negotiating with Vasco for a few days.

Raniel currently defends the colors of the saints, but welcomes his return to the Minas Gerais club, according to the report. Remembering that the athlete defended Cruzeiro between 2016 and 2019, when he was hired by São Paulo.

The player has been at Santos since 2020.

The initial idea of ​​Cruzeiro is to repatriate Raniel on loan and pay 100% of his salaries. The negotiation, if confirmed, would have a fixed purchase price.

with the shirt of cruise, Raniel played 90 games, with 16 goals scored. Its link with Santos runs until 2023.

Due to a deep vein thrombosis, diagnosed in October last year, Raniel spent more than 9 months without acting, returning in this one in July of this year. He had two surgeries and nearly had to amputate his right leg.

