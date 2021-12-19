Dani Calabresa takes over the CAT BBB after Rafael Portugal does not accept the broadcaster’s demands.

My people❤️ Explaining everything here about my departure from CAT BBB

First, first of all, I would like to immensely thank the thousands of BBB fans for the affection I received during these two years at CAT It was beautiful, delicious and wonderful, you live in my heart.

However, in the face of untrue speculations, I couldn’t help but take a stand regarding my non-continuity at the front of the picture.

My wish was rather to be in charge of the CAT for another year, and having fun with everything that this wonderful picture provides us. It so happens that, after the commercial and financial agreement between my businesswoman Vanelli Alves and Globo, there was no understanding regarding the contractual clauses between the channel’s legal department and my legal department. I reaffirm that the financial aspect has never been a problem, quite the contrary, it has always been agreed upon in an adequate way by both parties. I didn’t make any demands, the law firm that represents me chose not to comply with some of the legal conditions imposed. That simple.

I continue to be a great admirer and lover of the largest broadcaster in the world, which brings entertainment like no one else to the home of hundreds of thousands of Brazilians.

I believe that the great success of the program is the trademark of another edition. I wish the colleagues who assume the role the brilliance of always.

As for the multishow, we don’t have any projects in progress.

Finally, I could not fail to express my eternal gratitude to the network, to Boninho, and to everyone involved in the production of the program. Now I’m a spectator. Thanks Brazil!