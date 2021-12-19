Deal closed! After five years, Willian Bigode leaves Palmeiras for Fluminense

Forward Willian Bigode made a deal with Fluminense for next season and will leave Palmeiras after five years at the club. The player reached an agreement for a two-year contract with the Rio de Janeiro team and must sign as soon as he returns from vacation in the UAE. The information had been anticipated by the BIDS!/OUR LECTURE.

Reserve in Abel Ferreira’s team in the 2021 season, the striker lost space in Verdão and was not in the team’s plans for next year. The departure of the 35-year-old player, as well as that of Felipe Melo and Jailson, is part of the process of reformulating the alviverde squad implemented by the board.

Although the agreement with Fluminense has only happened now, Willian has interested the club since the beginning of the season. Coach Roger Machado, who had worked with him at Alviverde, asked to be hired, but was not attended to at the time. Now, the current coach, Abel Braga, will be able to count on him as a backup.

At Palmeiras since 2017, Willian built a winning story and a good relationship with the fans. During his time as a club, he had 253 games, with 66 goals scored and five titles: Brasileirão (2018), Paulistão (2020), Copa do Brasil (2020) and Libertadores (2020 and 2021).