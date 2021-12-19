Despite harassment from abroad, Corinthians is not afraid of losing Róger Guedes for 2022

Róger Guedes will play for Corinthians in 2022. This is the bet of Timão’s board.

The 25-year-old forward has been heavily harassed by clubs abroad, but at Parque São Jorge, there is little fear that the 123 shirt will not be part of the Alvinegro squad next season.

THE Sports Gazette he found out that Róger Guedes does not intend to change his career plan, which consists of re-improving in Brazil to reach the Brazilian national team in a year of the World Cup.

Only an offer from a team that plays in one of the main European leagues (England, Spain, Italy, Germany or France) would have the power to make Róger Guedes reconsider.

Corinthians leaders and the staff of the athlete himself understand that it is unlikely that a proposal along these lines will be presented until the end of January, as the winter window in Europe is not the strongest and Róger Guedes had little time to show field service in 2021. Therefore, the confidence is so great that no one will take Timão’s 123 shirt off anytime soon.



Recently, Sharjah, from the United Arab Emirates, and Krasnodar, from Russia, have shown themselves willing to take Róger Guedes, as reported by the ge.

The values ​​put on the table were considered low by the attacker’s market potential, but, more than that, the targets do not captivate the player at this point.

After three seasons in China, where he achieved his financial independence, Róger Guedes doesn’t intend to ‘hide’ in a more distant market now. On the contrary, the player wants to stay in big centers to be watched more closely by Tite.

Corinthians believes that Róger Guedes can be a key player in a season that is proving to be promising. There is also a consensus that it will be very difficult to hold the attacker for 2023, especially if he has the expected success.

After being signed in August, Róger Guedes played in 19 games and scored seven goals. His relationship with the São Paulo team lasts until August 31, 2025. Corinthians holds 40% of the economic rights, while Guedes holds the rest.

