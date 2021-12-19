DF Health says it awaits guidance to reduce the interval of the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine | Federal District

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) said it is awaiting guidance from the Ministry of Health to reduce the minimum interval necessary for applying the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. This Saturday, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced that the deadline will go from five to four months from the second dose.

The folder said it awaits a technical note from the federal agency and a new batch of vaccines to make the reduction. “The Department of Health reinforces that it follows the guidelines of the National Immunization Program of the Ministry of Health”, he informed.

In a social network, Queiroga said he will reduce the interval to “expand protection against the omicron variant”. According to the minister, an ordinance will be published to make the change official on Monday (20) (see below).

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announces a reduction in the interval for boosting the Covid vaccine

In states like São Paulo and Minas Gerais, the local governments had already made the same deadline reduction for the application of the vaccine booster. Managers also justified the measures by the risk of advancing the omicron variant, which is more transmissible.

Until mid-November, the interval defined by the Ministry of Health for the application of the booster was six months, and the dose was recommended only for the elderly and health professionals.

A study produced by scientists in South Africa found that the omicron variant of the coronavirus may "escape" part of the immunity acquired by people who have already had Covid-19

This Friday (18), the Health Department confirmed two more cases of infection by the omicron variant of the new coronavirus. With the records, the total of cases increased to four in the capital.

In addition, there is still a fifth case under investigation. Across the country, there are 19 records:

13 in SP;

2 in DF;

2 in RS;

2 in GO.

According to SES-DF, the new cases are of “a couple of travelers who arrived in Brasília, on Monday (14), on a direct flight from Cancun to the federal capital.” The folder states that the two have mild symptoms and remain in isolation, and that both were vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer.

“The two entered the DF with a negative test and the woman underwent a new exam, still on Monday morning, whose result was positive for Covid-19”, says the folder.

Men are between 20 and 29 years old and women between 30 and 39 years old. Infections with the variant were confirmed after genetic sequencing carried out by the Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen-DF).

After the diagnoses, the folder said it will monitor passengers who were on the same flight.

The first two cases of omicron infection in the DF were confirmed by the local government on December 2nd. The patients were on a flight that came from South Africa, passed through Ethiopia and landed at Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo. Then they came to Brasília.

On December 13, SES-DF confirmed that the two infected were already cured. According to the folder, the two maintained isolation and strictly followed the protocols against the spread of the virus.