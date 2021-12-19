Diego Costa decides on a new club and is close to leaving Atlético MG, says website

Veteran Diego Costa is getting closer and closer to returning to European football. Although he still has a contract in place with Galo, his name is constantly spoken in La Liga and his future could be playing in the second best league in European football.

In Spain, Diego Costa lived one of the peaks of his career. It was with the Atlético Madrid shirt that he won his first big standout and there he was a great idol of the Madrid giant’s fans. In the Premier League, with Chelsea, he also had great moments, but the future must really be the Spanish league.

At Galo, Diego Costa arrived this year after a lot of rumors were involved. He was hired at no cost from Atleti, but missing Europe could be a problem for the current Brazilian champion, as he won’t be able to do anything.

Diego Costa is close to Cadiz

According to the website ‘todofichajes’, Diego Costa wants to play for Cadiz in 2022. The Spanish club is in the first division of Spain and Diego Costa would become the big name of the yellow club.

Also according to the website, the hiring of Diego Costa is an exclusive request from the team’s coach, who makes a lot of effort for a possible deal to happen. In addition to Diego, Cadiz should go after other names.