Diego Costa, from Atlético-MG, answers about playing for Corinthians

Credit: Disclosure/Athletic

The future of striker Diego Costa gained a new chapter this Sunday. Since the player publicly declared the chance to leave Atlético, in addition to the famous ‘bye-bye’ to the fans in the final of the Copa do Brasil, rumors of an eventual departure grow.

Despite having recently told SporTV that he planned to fulfill his contract with Atlético, it is still not possible to guarantee that the center forward will wear the Rooster’s shirt in 2022. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, on his YouTube channel, Diego Costa can change between alvinegro.

“I received information from an important person in the Corinthians football department. She assured me that Diego Costa has signaled interest in playing for Corinthians in 2022. This is an extremely important point considering Corinthians’ difficulty in hiring a center forward”, said Nicola.

“Corinthians received the information that Diego Costa is willing to move to Parque São Jorge. Now the most complicated part remains, which is negotiating with Atlético. Athletic officials are willing to terminate the contract as soon as he returns to Europe. To remain in Brazil, Atlético want financial compensation”, he added.

In the season, Diego Costa played 26 games, scored seven goals and was responsible for an assist.

Corinthians dreams of Cavani

It is far from being a simple negotiation, but Timão is interested. Aware of the difficulties, it is precisely evaluating other possibilities in the soccer market. Barcelona would be the closest club to the Uruguayan striker for 2022.

READ TOO:

Atlético-MG’s budget for 2022 projects astronomical revenue; see the values

Before Rooster, Hulk almost closed with another club: ‘I was shaken’

Mercado da Bola: Atlético-MG renews contract with holder: ‘Four more years’

Rooster could lose up to six players for free in 2022; see names

Mercado da Bola: Corinthians receives new offer by Róger Guedes; see values

Mercado da Bola: President of Atlético-MG indicates first departure for 2022