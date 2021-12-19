Diego Costa receives consultation from a Spanish club, which he considers a complex negotiation

Credit: Disclosure/ Atlético-MG

First of all, Celta de Vigo is looking for reinforcements for the sequence of the Spanish Championship and one of the wishes of the club is Diego Costa, from Atlético-MG. However, the business is considered complex and competition is heavy.

THE fans.com found that Celta de Vigo sought information about the situation of Diego Costa, who is in the sights of other Spanish clubs such as Cádiz, Elche and Granada. The board knows that the values ​​of a possible return are incompatible with the club’s moment.

There has been, for now, no official proposal by Diego Costa, who has a contract with Atlético-MG until December 2022. If there was a termination, it is possible that an offer will be forwarded following the financial premises of the Spanish club.

Also according to the report, the Hispanic-Brazilian wants 6 million euros (R$ 38.4 million, at the current price) per year to defend Celta de Vigo. In addition, he does not give up a bond valid for two seasons.

In addition to Celta de Vigo, who monitors the situation, Diego Costa received and rejected a proposal from Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, as reported by Torcedores.com. In addition, it has polls from Russia and Ukraine.

Despite the enormous affection for Atlético-MG, Diego Costa never hid from those close to him the desire to return to acting in Spanish football. After winning the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil, he knows he still has a market to explore in Europe.

Diego Costa’s numbers for Atlético-MG

Hired in August by Atlético-MG, Diego Costa was one of the symbols of the team in winning the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil. In the meantime, he played 19 matches with a white shirt and scored five goals.

Before hitting Galo, the center forward passed by Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea, Rayo Vallecano, Valladolid, Albacete, Celta de Vigo, Braga and Penafiel. In addition, he defended Spain at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

READ MORE:

Atlético-MG: Diego Costa refuses Middle East millionaire offer

Ex-Atlético-MG, Franco Di Santo threatens to leave Argentine club because of multi-million debt; understand the case

With no space at Atlético-MG, Dylan Borrero must be loaned out to be filmed in 2022; know more

Athletico Paranaense probes, but Atlético-MG rules out borrowing Nathan; know the details

Palmeiras signals the departure of another player from the squad for 2022

Ronaldo probes Andrés Sanchez, former president of Corinthians, to be CEO of Cruzeiro

Ball market: Cruzeiro fights with Vasco to repatriate forward from Santos

São Paulo offers Pablo to Internacional in exchange for Patrick