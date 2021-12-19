discover how food can give you strength

Humans have been looking for ways to improve the sexual experience for thousands of years, including trying to find the best foods to boost sexual performance. First of all, it’s good to know that there is no such thing as a miracle: no food, not even medicine, can interfere with desire. And it’s no use thinking that eating this or that can improve performance in bed if you have other unhealthy habits.

That said, know that some foods have been associated with benefits, such as improved blood circulation (including down there) and even the synthesis of hormones involved in libido. See some examples below.

Better circulation and resistance

Keeping the circulatory system in good working order is essential for sexual health. Good circulation can lead to better sexual response in both men and women. This is especially true for the erectile response. Heart health is also vital for endurance. In other words, if it’s good for your heart, it’s good for your sex life.

The American Heart Association recommends a diet that includes:

a wide variety of fruits and vegetables

whole grains and lots of fiber

healthy oils such as olive oil and sunflower oil

healthy sources of protein (such as fish, seafood, low-fat dairy and, if desired, lean cuts of white meat)

minimally processed foods

little or no added sugar

little or no alcohol

Research suggests that following a heart-healthy diet can improve certain aspects of sexual health. Researchers studying the Mediterranean diet, which along lines similar to those of the American Heart Association, found that people with metabolic syndrome who followed the diet had fewer problems with erectile dysfunction (difficulty getting or maintaining an erection).

No wonder that many of the foods considered healthy for the heart, such as avocados, asparagus, nuts, seafood and fruits, have been associated, in traditional medicine, as useful for good sex. For example, in Nahuatl (Nahuatl) – the language formerly used by the Aztecs – the term to name avocados was the same as that used to refer to the testicles. Interestingly, researchers have found that people who consume the fruit are less prone to metabolic syndrome, which is a risk factor for erectile dysfunction.

Men with the syndrome are nearly twice as likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction as men without it, so adding healthy fats like avocado to a varied diet can help.

Check out:

increase libido

Many foods have gained fame as aphrodisiacs, that is, capable of improving your libido (in honor of Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love). Oysters are among the most popular, which is probably due to their high content of zinc, the mineral the body needs every day for many vital functions, such as cell metabolism, endurance, and also to regulate levels of testosterone, the hormone. sexuality more present in men, but which is associated with the libido of both.

An older study found that zinc may be helpful in treating erectile dysfunction in people with chronic kidney disease. Oysters have more zinc than any other food per serving, but there are other items rich in the mineral, such as crab, lobster, red meat, fortified breakfast cereal and pine nuts.

However, sexual desire is complex and has to do with many factors other than nutrition, including relationship issues, stress levels and mental health. It’s natural for people to experience ups and downs in their interest in sex.

Although more scientific research is needed, other foods, better known as medicinal plants, have been studied as possible libido enhancers: ginseng, fenugreek (or fenugreek) and maca. But don’t forget that natural products also have side effects, and you should consult your doctor before using any herbal medicine.

maintain erection

About 100 million men worldwide have erectile dysfunction. In Brazil, according to the Brazilian Society of Urology, the prevalence approaches 50% after the age of 40, something around 16 million men. In the US, it is estimated that it affects up to 30 million men. Understanding the physical, mental, and emotional factors that contribute to the condition can help people choose a diet that promotes better sex.

Factors that contribute to erectile dysfunction include:

circulatory problems (changes in blood flow to the penis)

neurological problems (such as stroke, neurovegetative diseases, trauma, etc.)

hormonal disorders (such as thyroid and pituitary disorders, testosterone deficiency, etc.)

side effects of medications, radiation and other medical treatments

depression, anxiety and stress

Fighting the underlying cause is the best way to treat it. But another thing people can do is eat more fruit. In one study, researchers linked increased fruit intake to a 14% reduction in the risk of erectile dysfunction. The flavonoid content in many fruits may be responsible for this improvement.

Foods rich in flavonoids include: red and citrus fruits, grapes, apples, peppers, cocoa products, red wine (because of resveratrol) and teas (green, white and black). Research in an animal model has also shown that watermelon may be beneficial, as the presence of the amino acid l-citrulline helps to regulate blood flow.

In addition, nitric oxide is known to prevent erectile dysfunction by increasing blood flow and vasodilation. Beetroot also contains nitrates, which convert to nitric oxide and can be beneficial for blood flow.

While research indicates possible links between specific foods and better sexual performance, those seeking a sex-oriented diet should ensure they are eating a balanced, heart-healthy diet.

Source: Brazilian Society of Urology, Medical News Today

