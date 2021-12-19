Disney, Noronha and even singer Gabigol: see what Flamengo players are doing on vacation | Sport

Abhishek Pratap

A vacation is a time to relax, enjoy and be with the family, and the Flamengo players

are doing just that during the holiday break. Photos of the moments are being shared on social networks and the There!
he has attached some images here.

Gabigol has been performing and singing his hit “Sei Lá”, alongside rapper Choji and producer Papatinho under the nickname Lil Gabi in the Brazilian rap and trap scene. He is being seen frequently in nightclubs in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

Other stars are sharing a more familiar routine: Pedro shared a photo of Fernando de Noronha with his girlfriend Fernanda. Diego Ribas, on the other hand, visited Serra Gaúcha with his wife Bruna and the couple’s three children.

Midfielder William Arão went to Disney with his wife Amanda and their two children, while Arrascaeta is in Uruguay. Bruno Henrique, on the other hand, posted a photo with his son Lorenzo in Porto Seguro, Bahia. Peter - Vacation

Pedro posted a photo in Fernando de Noronha (Reproduction/Instagram) Gabigol - Vacation

Gabigol, or Lil Gabi, performed trep (Reproduction/Instagram) Diego - Vacation

Diego visited Gramado, in Rio Grande do Sul, with his family (Reprodução/Instagram)

Bruno Henrique - Vacations

Bruno Henrique visited Porto Seguro, Bahia, with his family (Reprodução/Instagram) Aaron - Vacation

Aaron went to Disney with his family (Play/Instagram) Arrascaeta - Vacations

Arrascaeta visited relatives in Uruguay (Reproduction/Instagram)

