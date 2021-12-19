Disney, Noronha and even singer Gabigol: see what Flamengo players are doing on vacation | Sport

Throw! Disney, Noronha and even singer Gabigol: see what Flamengo players are doing on vacation

A vacation is a time to relax, enjoy and be with the family, and the Flamengo players



are doing just that during the holiday break. Photos of the moments are being shared on social networks and the There!

he has attached some images here.

Gabigol has been performing and singing his hit “Sei Lá”, alongside rapper Choji and producer Papatinho under the nickname Lil Gabi in the Brazilian rap and trap scene. He is being seen frequently in nightclubs in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

Other stars are sharing a more familiar routine: Pedro shared a photo of Fernando de Noronha with his girlfriend Fernanda. Diego Ribas, on the other hand, visited Serra Gaúcha with his wife Bruna and the couple’s three children.

Midfielder William Arão went to Disney with his wife Amanda and their two children, while Arrascaeta is in Uruguay. Bruno Henrique, on the other hand, posted a photo with his son Lorenzo in Porto Seguro, Bahia.

