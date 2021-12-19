DLC indicates the true ending of GTA V

Raju Singh 1 hour ago Technology Comments Off on DLC indicates the true ending of GTA V 1 Views

“The Contract”, the newest DLC from GTA Online, features Franklin helping rapper Dr. Dre recover his cell phone full of unpublished and unfinished material. During the adventure, a simple conversation may go unnoticed by players, but it is extremely important: it indicates the true ending of GTA V.

Beware: there are many spoilers from GTA V below.

On a movie set, players will need to chase down a person who pissed off Dr. Dre. Because of the confusion, Franklin says the following: “Dude, me***, I know one of the producers around here. I hope he’s not at work today“. This speech is a reference to Michael de Santa.

In this way, it suggests that the third ending, when the three protagonists of GTA V come alive, is the canonical one for Rockstar Games. Michael ends the game’s story fulfilling his dream of becoming a film producer and the indirect quote was noticed by the most attentive players. Check out:

It is worth remembering that, as highlighted by the Kotaku website, the “C” ending of the game was already considered by many as the true one after a dialogue in the Diamond and Casino update of GTA Online, from 2019. Tao Cheng says he almost died in Los Santos Country Club, this moment being a reference to the third possible end of history.

New GTA Online radio has a lot of good music

In addition to indicating the true ending of GTA V, the DLC came with a new radio with artists Arca, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin and Rosalía herself. The content also updated the playlist of previous stations with new tracks. Learn everything here!

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

NASA’s Juno Probe Captures Jupiter’s mysterious VIDEO and IMAGES

https://br.sputniknews.com/20211218/sonda-juno-da-nasa-capta-video-e-imagens-misteriosas-de-jupiter-20736625.html NASA’s Juno Probe Captures Jupiter’s mysterious VIDEO and IMAGES NASA’s Juno Probe Captures Jupiter’s …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved