DLC indicates the true ending of GTA V

“The Contract”, the newest DLC from GTA Online, features Franklin helping rapper Dr. Dre recover his cell phone full of unpublished and unfinished material. During the adventure, a simple conversation may go unnoticed by players, but it is extremely important: it indicates the true ending of GTA V.

Beware: there are many spoilers from GTA V below.

On a movie set, players will need to chase down a person who pissed off Dr. Dre. Because of the confusion, Franklin says the following: “Dude, me***, I know one of the producers around here. I hope he’s not at work today“. This speech is a reference to Michael de Santa.

In this way, it suggests that the third ending, when the three protagonists of GTA V come alive, is the canonical one for Rockstar Games. Michael ends the game’s story fulfilling his dream of becoming a film producer and the indirect quote was noticed by the most attentive players. Check out:

It is worth remembering that, as highlighted by the Kotaku website, the “C” ending of the game was already considered by many as the true one after a dialogue in the Diamond and Casino update of GTA Online, from 2019. Tao Cheng says he almost died in Los Santos Country Club, this moment being a reference to the third possible end of history.

New GTA Online radio has a lot of good music

In addition to indicating the true ending of GTA V, the DLC came with a new radio with artists Arca, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin and Rosalía herself. The content also updated the playlist of previous stations with new tracks. Learn everything here!