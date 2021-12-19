‘Don’t be scared, we’re still bullish with Bitcoin’ says analyst, highlighting 8 cryptocurrencies with 15% upside potential to close 2021

While the price of Bitcoin (BTC) renewed its all-time high in November, coming very close to breaking the $70,000 mark, in December, the value of the main cryptocurrency on the market dropped to less than US$43,000 and, since then, it has struggled to return to US$50,000.

With that, investors began to fear the return of a bear market that could make the BTC lose up to 80% of its value and return to less than US$ 20,000 and taking with it the entire ecosystem of cryptoactives and the promises of high profitability of metaverse tokens.

However, this is not the analyst’s view. Mike Ermolaev, head of PR at ChangeNOW, which described in a recent analysis that a bear market is highly unlikely before the end of 2022.

“Due to rising inflation, Bitcoin’s correlation with traditional equities continues to increase, which means that a bear market may not hit until November 2022,” he said.

the analyst Tasso Lake, a private cryptocurrency fund manager and founder of Financial Move, also believes that although Bitcoin is struggling Strong barriers to getting its value back above $50,000, a bear market shouldn’t scare investors in 2022.

He points out that the market reacted positively after the Fed’s announcement to maintain interest rates, at least for the time being, which was a somewhat unexpected decision for the market. At Global exchanges reacted positively as did the crypto market, thus evidencing their correlation

He points out that this helped Bitcoin to follow in the region from $49,000 with strong support in the $42,000 region and later at $47000.

“We remain bullish, although we have seen this short-term turmoil caused by the Omicron + FED announcement. Market fundamentals remain strong, the chart below shows the continued strong withdrawal of bitcoin from brokers, which indicates an increase in the number of holders. this, we see more and more people investing in bitcoin for the long term and that generates an upward pressure on the price (supply x demand)”, he said.

Ethereum at $10k plus 4 cryptocurrencies to buy

Tasso also highlights that, in addition to Bitcoin, investors need to keep an eye on the Ethereum (ETH), which, according to him, is ready for a new high that should take the cryptoactive to US$ 10 thousand.

“Ethereum held exactly in the zone of our latest analysis, hitting the $3600 support region. It remains bullish and I continue to hold my position above the $10,000 target,” he points out.

Who is also optimistic about Ethereum is Wendel Smith, responsible for Vector (the platform to operate cryptoactives from Nelogica). He highlights that ETH is the leading blockchain network for smart contracts.

“ETH is the network of the main projects in the metaverse, DEFI, NFTs and other smart contracts. Its potential is huge, in 2021 alone the ETH valued more than 400%,” he said.

In addition to Ethereum, the analyst indicates that investors should keep an eye on Binance Coin (BNB), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Axie Infinity (AXS), the latter the main metaverse currently that is also highlighted in the CEO’s analysis of Brasil BITcoin, Marco Castellari.

“The metaverse is already a reality and the cryptocurrencies related to this world already move billions daily. This shows that, together with the NFTs, this market will grow more and more and whoever does not adapt to it will be forgotten.”

Near Protocol, Avalanche and Elrond

For Lucas Schoch, CEO and founder of Bitfy, investors should pay attention to some cryptocurrencies in addition to Bitcoin, which has been highlighted in the market as the Near Protocol (NEAR), created by the businessman with experience in Wall Street and founder of Viking Education, Erik Trautman.

Near is a layer-one blockchain, a set of solutions that enhance the base protocol itself to make the overall system more scalable, was designed and is being built by Coletivo NEAR as a community-managed cloud computing platform that eliminates some limitations such as low transaction speeds, low throughput, and low interoperability.

He points out that cryptoactive also presents unique solutions to scaling problems and has its own so-called consensus mechanism that represents the basic principles of block checking in the blockchain, called “Doomslug”.

Another cryptocurrency on the specialist’s list is the Avalanche (AVAX) which has been rising at an accelerated rate, due to its unique architecture, which consists of 3 individual blockchains with distinct purposes, one for asset transactions, one for smart contracts and one for the creation of L1 and L2 solutions.

“This crypto is surpassing the high of 25% and valuing more than 13% this past week. It’s worth keeping an eye on,” he points out.

Thirdly, the analyst points to Elrond (EGLD), whose main objective is to be a solution to the blockchain’s scalability problem, and was first announced in August 2019 with its core network launched in July 2020.

The blockchain has a native token called eGold, better known as EGLD, and is used to pay network fees, staking and reward validators, Elrond aims to provide greater transaction speed using sharding, a kind of database fragmentation.

“The project has an ecosystem of technology for the internet, bringing together fintech, DeFi and IOT in its platform for executing smart contracts, capable of carrying out 15 thousand transactions per second, and in recent days the asset is valued above 18%”, he highlights .

