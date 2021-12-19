Dr. Jairo · Why is drinking more pleasurable during sexual intercourse?

“Doctor, why is drinking more pleasurable during sexual intercourse?”

That doesn’t necessarily happen. At first, alcohol even works as a stimulant, the person can be more relaxed, excited and have their anxiety reduced.

Often, when we go to have sex, we are very anxious, what ends up impacting our sexual performance . Thus, in its initial doses, alcohol can provide the sensation of having more pleasure in sex due to this inhibition of anxiety.

The point is that people start drinking more because they believe they will have more pleasure, but in large amounts, alcohol ends up harming the body’s responses to sexual stimulation , as it is a central nervous system depressant.

So, what was supposed to be good, it gets boring and, sometimes, the individual gives up in the middle because he cannot move forward. Therefore, it is important to dissociate this idea that being under the influence of alcoholic beverages is synonymous with more pleasure in sex.

Check out:

How can alcohol harm sex?

The relationship between alcohol and sex is complicated. Like so many things in life, there is a good side and a bad side.

An alcoholic beverage can help someone open up to healthy sexual activities, but if consumed in large quantities, alcohol can also lead to dangerous situations. See some of them:

1. Impaired judgment

If we are not with a person who gives us security, alcohol can cause us to make altered decisions about having sex or making us vulnerable to unprotected sex.

This is because alcohol exacerbates risky sexual behavior and increases the likelihood of having sex without a condom with unstable partners, causing greater exposure to sexually transmitted infections and non-consensual relationships. Drinking alcohol in excess does not help in good sexual performance, a false myth that needs to be fought.

2. Low sexual performance

Too much alcohol often causes erectile dysfunction. For women, it can dehydrate the vagina, making penetration uncomfortable and even painful.

3. Separates us from reality