Dracena doesn’t hide the game and says that Santos’ reinforcements will meet Carille: “It will be power in football”

Edu Dracena has been doing a good job as a football executive at Santos, he arrived in October, coinciding with the team’s start in the Brazilian Championship: there were six wins, three draws and defeats for Corinthians and Palmeiras. The overall performance is 63%, the former player and captain of the Copa Libertadores Tri Club, in an interview with GE, he made a positive assessment of the Club.

For him, it was a set of factors that come together: confidence in the athlete, in the potential and transparency to always make it clear what is happening: “It wasn’t Edu: it was the players and the coaching staff. I came here to be together and fight, on equal terms, with any team. I believe they bought this fight. When you arrive and, at first, you win a game like we beat Fluminense, this brings great confidence to the athletes, to us that we were out. That showed everyone that they could get out of the situation.”

Edu saw the key ‘turn’ of Peixe in Brasileirão after the victory against Athletico-PR, where the team won the second victory away from home in the competition, with a goal by Madson and a beautiful performance by João Paulo. In addition, he also emphasized the intention of building a competitive team for the next season, even with the financially bad phase, saying: “We have to try alternatives to get the team out of this situation. We need to set up a competitive team so we don’t get scared like this year. I have a lot of work and a lot to do, but it will take time. It won’t be overnight. It’s ant work.”

He also revealed that the Club is meeting or seeking to meet what coach Fábio Carille is asking, but first respecting the reality that Santos is living: “We are on all fronts. We don’t have one feature or another. Of course, within the coach’s need and in our financial reality, we are doing the best we can. Our goal is quality. I see the Santos cast with potential and I think there are some pieces missing.”

But despite the bad phase experienced in Brasileirão and in relation to finances, Edu spoke about it again, mainly saying that after his passing, these moments came, but he pondered: “But Santos will always reappear. It’s a great team, but that there’s not as much pressure as other teams. The player feels at ease. I don’t know if it’s the city, the environment, but it’s different for playing and working. If Santos organizes 50%, it will be a power in football.”