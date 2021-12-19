Drakeo the Ruler, American rapper, is stabbed to death during music festival | Pop & Art

The rapper Drakeo the Ruler was murdered on Saturday (18) in Los Angeles with a knife during a concert in which he would perform, according to the magazine “Rolling Stone”.

Paramedics arrived around 8:40 pm to learn that a person had been stabbed.

According to American media, Drakeo was involved in a fight.

Drakeo the Ruler is a stage name – his real name was Darrell Caldwell. He had turned 28 on December 1st.

He was taken to hospital, and it was there that he died from his injuries.

The festival he would perform at is Once Upon a Time in LA. Organizers said in a statement that there was a fight in the backstage area. The festival was interrupted.

Arrested for possession of a weapon and connection to murder

Drakeo started his career with mixtapes. He was known for a dark humor in his lyrics.

He was arrested in 2017 for illegal possession of weapons and also for being involved in the murder of a 24-year-old man in 2016.

In November 2020, he was released from prison after confessing he had fired shots from a vehicle in a gang-related dispute.

Despite having pleaded guilty in court, Drakeo said he was innocent.

The rapper group Drakeo was related to, the Stinc Team, was characterized by the prosecution as a gang. The Public Ministry presented Drakeo’s lyrics and videos as evidence of this.

Drake, who previously appeared in a song with Drakeo the Ruler, lamented the death: “Oh no, this shit isn’t right, really, what are we doing? I was always excited by his energy. RIP Drakeo”.