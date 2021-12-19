Drunk driver bypasses Jaburu Palace security lock and is stopped with a shot to the tire

posted on 12/18/2021 12:19 PM / updated on 12/18/2021 12:27 PM



(credit: Ichiro Guerra)

A drunk driver passed the Jaburu Palace security blockade this Saturday (December 18) and was stopped by the sentries with a shot to the tire. The site is on the way to the official residence of the Vice President of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão (PRTB) and also gives access to the Palácio da Alvorada, where President Jair Bolsonaro resides.

In a statement, the Special Secretariat for Social Communication informed that, around 1:30 am, a vehicle, at a speed incompatible with the security perimeter and going against the traffic, passed the security blockade at the Jaburu Palace, without authorization.

“Immediately, the sentries adopted standard warning and safety procedures, which were not respected by the driver. The vehicle’s movement was stopped after being hit with a tire shot.”

According to Secom, police officers from the 6th Military Police Battalion were called and found that the driver was visibly intoxicated. The team took him to the IML and the Federal Police station for the assessment procedures.