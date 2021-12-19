Durant and Irving enter covid protocols, and NBA has more than 50 parted | nba

Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have entered covid-related health and safety protocols and are out of practice and games, the NBA franchise announced Saturday. They will have to be quarantined for ten days or have two negative tests within 24 hours to be released.

Durant is the current NBA basket, averaging 29.7 points per game. He had been largely responsible for the streak of four victories for the Nets, leaders of the Eastern Conference, even with seven players sidelined by protocol – including James Harden. Now it’s nine.

Kyrie Irving, who has yet to debut this season, was in the early stages of preparing for his return to court. The Nets announced, this Friday, the authorization for him to act only in away games.

The player did not have the covid vaccine, as required by New York law for physical activity indoors. Upon entering the protocols, Irving will have to wait a little longer.

NBA franchises have already announced the entry of more than 70 players into covid protocols in December alone. At the moment, more than 50 are away. Still, the press in the United States reported this Friday that the league does not intend to postpone games.