Dynho shows his house empty after divorce from Mirella

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on Dynho shows his house empty after divorce from Mirella 0 Views

Former participant of “A Fazenda 13”, Dynho Alves managed to go home for the first time, tonight, and found the property, practically, empty. Funk girl MC Mirella filed for divorce while he was on the RecordTV reality show due to her friendship with Sthefane Matos and took his belongings out of the house.

Through stories on Instagram, the dancer told fans that he will be living in a hotel for the next few days until he can furnish the property so he can go back to living in it.

Guys, I hadn’t come home here, right. Look at the pool at the situation. I’m at the hotel until I manage to get things done here at home, tidying everything up and keeping it organized. Go after what’s still missing here at home so I can come back here again. So, for now, I’m staying at the hotel.

He also claimed to have spent today reflecting on the latest events in his life and asked for divine help not to ‘go crazy’ with what he is living.

Guys, I stopped to reflect on a lot of things that have been happening in my life and it’s every thing that happens in my life that I go crazy. My God in heaven, there is a heart.

In the sequence, a former worker showed the house’s swimming pool with dirty water, the house’s hallways with nothing and the living room with only a TV on the wall, but without even a seat option. The only displayed room that has not been dismantled is her closet, which is still intact with clothes and sneakers.

Enough of the sad story. Let’s go ahead!

Dynho Alves shows his house almost empty after divorce from MC Mirella - Reproduction/Instagram - Reproduction/Instagram

Dynho Alves shows his house almost empty after divorce from MC Mirella

Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Lying on the floor in his room, Dynho Alves said he was trying to make fun of the moment so as not to get hurt and even yelled to show the size of the echo because the house was empty.

Guys, I’m cracking here. Really, you have to laugh not to cry. Look at the echo of the house.

Separation

The relationship between Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos’s “brothers” within “A Fazenda 13” was one of the most talked about subjects of the program because of the affection and affection between the participants. The approach, inclusive, made the partners of both – MC Mirella and Victor Igor – choose to announce the end of the romances even with them still confined in the reality show of RecordTV.

Last Friday (17), Dynho Alves confirmed that he was able to talk to MC Mirella hours before the final of “A Fazenda 13” and declared that he will wait for the funkeira to find out if there is a chance to resume the marriage.

So I talked to her. We talked a little on WhatsApp. I asked the basics, you know? If she was okay and if everything was okay with her and she’s a little upset with everything that’s going on. Of course! I’ll wait her time and let’s see what happens later.

MC Mirella also told on social media that he had had a brief conversation with the former pawn. Through stories on Instagram, the singer declared that she was relieved to have talked about the separation, given the freedom to do what she wanted.

I don’t know how you guys end a relationship, but I end my relationship by talking. That’s how things work out. I’m calmer. Why? Because now I can do my thing calmly, I’m with a clear conscience and knowing that I can go on, because the person is aware. Did you understand? Guys, how people increase!

The Farm: Dynho and Sthe star in moments of affection within the game

A Fazenda 2021: Dynho and Sthe say they are calm about their behavior in reality - Reproduction/PlayPlus

1 / 28

The friendship of Sthe and Dynho

Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves came together right at the beginning of the rural reality show.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Concerned about the kiss he gave Aline, Sthe asks Dynho for advice - Reproduction/PlayPlus

two / 28

kitchen chat

The two had many conversations and exchanged advice.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 13: Dynho and Sthe exchange tender hugs - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 28

hug that comforts

Who doesn’t like it, right?

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos dance outside - Reproduction/PlayPlus

4 / 28

A little dance to cheer up

The digital influencer and the dancer danced a lot in the days they spent together.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthe dancing during the party - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 28

enjoying the parties

The two showed all the “malemolence” they have during the polar party!

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthe exchange caresses in celebration - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 28

Always together

In fact, the duo enjoyed the parties a lot, always together!

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthefane kisses Dynho on the cheek - Playback/PlayPlus

7 / 28

Kiss on cheek

Dynho got a peck on the cheek from Sthe at the saloon party.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 13: Dynho and Sthe together during a party - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 28

Together in everything!

The Farm 13: Dynho and Sthe together during party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthe does Dynho's nails - Play/PlayPlus

9 / 28

Sthe attacked with a manicure

Sthe even did Dynho’s nails in confinement.

Play/PlayPlus

A Fazenda 2021: Sthe Matos is happy to hear Dynho Alves say he doesn't see her being eliminated from the game - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 28

nestled in the tree house

The pair spent a lot of time in the treehouse, exchanging hugs…

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthe and Dynho enjoy brigadeiro in the treehouse with other pedestrians - Reproduction/PlayPlus

11 / 28

A sweet to close the night

… and sharing brigadeiro pots!

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthe and Dynho exchange looks in bed - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 28

bedroom strategies

In the fourth, Sthe and Dynho shared gameplay strategies.

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos talk in the headquarters room - Reproduction/PlayPlus

13 / 28

gossip in bed

The two also talked about their fellow inmates, allies and adversaries.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dynho consoles Sthe during party in the headquarters room - Playback/PlayPlus

14 / 28

Rico messed up the moment

Dynho supported Sthefane when the girl was not feeling well.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthe and Dynho hugging in a bathrobe in their bedroom - Reproduction/Playplus

15 / 28

Robe hugs

The girl used her friend’s hugs several times during the program.

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves bathe in the pool - Reproduction/PlayPlus

16 / 28

fun in the pool

The two also enjoyed the pool a lot.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves talk in the tree house - Reproduction/PlayPlus

17 / 28

The two shared laughs

Joy that overflows….

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthe and Dynho play in the living room - Playback/PlayPlus

18 / 28

games in the room

In the living room, the two played and had fun alone and in the company of their colleagues in confinement.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthe caresses Dynho's chin - Reproduction/Playplus

19 / 28

Left over affections

Dynho won a caress on her friend’s chin.

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthefane talk about the game - Play/PlayPlus

20 / 28

flowers to decorate

The two combined and adorned themselves with flowers in their hair and face.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves wear matching looks - Reproduction/Playpus

21 / 28

“We walk the same!”

Friends even wore matching clothes to treat the animals!

Play/Playpus

A Fazenda 2021: Sthe and Dynho recording videos during the party - Reproduction/Playplus

22 / 28

say xiiiiiis

Photo to keep as a souvenir? Of course!

Play/Playplus

Farm 13: Dynho helps Sthe put the string - Reproduction/Playplus

23 / 28

Help here…

One always ready to help the other

Play/Playplus

The Farm 13: Dynho and Sthe look at each other on the sofa - Reproduction/Playplus

24 / 28

Exchange of glances…

The Farm 13: Dynho and Sthe look at each other on the sofa

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthe helps Dynho bleach his hair - Play/PlayPlus

25 / 28

A helping hand in production

Sthe helped his friend bleach his hair in confinement.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthefane nap in the tree house - Reproduction/PlayPlus

26 / 28

Nap time

The duo is inseparable even when it’s time to take a nap in the treehouse

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthe and Dynho talk outside - Reproduction/PlayPlus

27 / 28

Only smiles

There was no lack of moments of happiness.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthefane and Dynho on Elimination Night - Play/PlayPlus

28 / 28

A hug before the farm

Supporting farmer friend on elimination night

Play/PlayPlus

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Mion reveals about recording

In today’s edition of “Caldeirão”, Marcos Mion, 42, decided to troll his own participation in …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved