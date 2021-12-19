Dynho shows his house empty after divorce from Mirella

Former participant of “A Fazenda 13”, Dynho Alves managed to go home for the first time, tonight, and found the property, practically, empty. Funk girl MC Mirella filed for divorce while he was on the RecordTV reality show due to her friendship with Sthefane Matos and took his belongings out of the house.

Through stories on Instagram, the dancer told fans that he will be living in a hotel for the next few days until he can furnish the property so he can go back to living in it.

Guys, I hadn’t come home here, right. Look at the pool at the situation. I’m at the hotel until I manage to get things done here at home, tidying everything up and keeping it organized. Go after what’s still missing here at home so I can come back here again. So, for now, I’m staying at the hotel.

He also claimed to have spent today reflecting on the latest events in his life and asked for divine help not to ‘go crazy’ with what he is living.

Guys, I stopped to reflect on a lot of things that have been happening in my life and it’s every thing that happens in my life that I go crazy. My God in heaven, there is a heart.

In the sequence, a former worker showed the house’s swimming pool with dirty water, the house’s hallways with nothing and the living room with only a TV on the wall, but without even a seat option. The only displayed room that has not been dismantled is her closet, which is still intact with clothes and sneakers.

Enough of the sad story. Let’s go ahead!

Lying on the floor in his room, Dynho Alves said he was trying to make fun of the moment so as not to get hurt and even yelled to show the size of the echo because the house was empty.

Guys, I’m cracking here. Really, you have to laugh not to cry. Look at the echo of the house.

Separation

The relationship between Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos’s “brothers” within “A Fazenda 13” was one of the most talked about subjects of the program because of the affection and affection between the participants. The approach, inclusive, made the partners of both – MC Mirella and Victor Igor – choose to announce the end of the romances even with them still confined in the reality show of RecordTV.

Last Friday (17), Dynho Alves confirmed that he was able to talk to MC Mirella hours before the final of “A Fazenda 13” and declared that he will wait for the funkeira to find out if there is a chance to resume the marriage.

So I talked to her. We talked a little on WhatsApp. I asked the basics, you know? If she was okay and if everything was okay with her and she’s a little upset with everything that’s going on. Of course! I’ll wait her time and let’s see what happens later.

MC Mirella also told on social media that he had had a brief conversation with the former pawn. Through stories on Instagram, the singer declared that she was relieved to have talked about the separation, given the freedom to do what she wanted.

I don’t know how you guys end a relationship, but I end my relationship by talking. That’s how things work out. I’m calmer. Why? Because now I can do my thing calmly, I’m with a clear conscience and knowing that I can go on, because the person is aware. Did you understand? Guys, how people increase!

