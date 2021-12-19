Earthquake hits northern Italy and southern Greece – News

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale hit the Lombardy region of northern Italy this Saturday (18th), and frightened residents, although it did not cause major damage, reported the National Institute of Volcanology and Geophysics (INGV) .

The tremor was felt at 11:34 am local time (7:34 am GMT) in the province of Bergamo. So far, there are no reports of deaths, injuries or damage to infrastructure.

According to the Italian institute, the epicenter was registered in the small municipality of Bonate Sotto, a town of 6,000 inhabitants in Bergamo, at a depth of 26 kilometers.

The phenomenon was felt throughout the region of Lombardy. In Milan, where a second tremor was registered – less severe than the first – many people took to the streets in fright.

This time, the epicenter was located in Osio Sotto, at 11:57 am local time (7:57 am Brasília time), at a depth of 24.9 kilometers, according to INGV data. The aftershock was magnitude 2.2.

Italian rapper Fedez and his wife, Chiara Ferragni, one of the most famous influencers in the world, also got scared and took to the streets.

In an Instagram video, it is possible to see the singer already returning to his building, in the Citylife area of ​​Milan, as he explains that many citizens have left their homes due to the tremor.

The earthquake felt in Milan also did not cause any damage, at least according to what was reported by firefighters and local police. However, the province hopes to update the situation as the earthquake was felt most strongly in the Vimercate area of ​​Brianza.

Several Italians said that during the quake, light fixtures moved, mirrors shook, and water heaters rattled. An accident caused by panic was also reported in front of a supermarket in Vimercate. Some citizens took to the streets for fear of landslides.

In Treviglio, a few kilometers from the epicenter of the earthquake, students from at least two schools were evacuated.

The earthquake was also clearly felt in Lecco, where dozens of calls were made to Fire Department centers, but no damage was recorded.

Students from Lecco schools were removed from the institutes as a precaution, as required by the security protocol. The biggest concern was with the families that resided on the upper floors of the condominiums.

Greece

Earlier, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit some parts of southern Greece. The center of the quake was at sea, between the Peloponnese peninsula and the island of Crete. There are no reports of damages or people injured.