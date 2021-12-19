Elderly receives six Nintendo Switch consoles by mistake and gets a chance to give a gift to her grandchildren

If it happened in the United States, the company Target sent the products to the wrong address and decided to leave them as a Christmas present

In the Ahwakutee area of ​​Phoenix, Arizona, a 68-year-old woman mistakenly received six NIntendo Switch consoles. The mistake was made by delivery company Target, which decided to leave the consoles to it. Now, Deborah Lewis will have the opportunity to present her grandchildren with Nintendo consoles.

In the video, we can see how Deborah is thrilled to be with the consoles. “It’s so amazing, something like this has never happened to me. It feels like I’m dreaming. I wasn’t really expecting anything,” commented the old woman.

every week deborah receives an order with your medicines and medical equipment, which you need to use. That’s what I expected to happen, but along with the medicines she always receives, they left the package at her house, by mistake, with the consoles.

Mother of eight children, the 68-year-old woman did not think about keeping the consoles. actually she tried to return them multiple times without success. All she wanted most was to get rid of the braces, as people were starting to ask for her. “Actually, I kept saying I’m so tired of people asking me, ‘Oh, just drop me one,’ so I was thinking, please get them out of here.”



Target discovered the mistake and decided to do a good Christmas deed. Two store employees went to Deborah Lewis’ home in Ahwatukee to inform her that they were leaving. at that time the six Nintendo Switches were officially hers. With the film cameras ready to publicize the action, Target didn’t forget to turn the good action into good publicity.

In any case, Deborah Lewis was thrilled to receive the consoles. Now she wants to give them to her grandchildren. As everyone lives far away, she claims she will double-check that she is filling in the correct address..

During the Christmas season, it’s not so simple to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch due to high demand, let alone six of them. Now, much of Lewis’ family will be able to celebrate this time of year with their brand new Nintendo Switch.

