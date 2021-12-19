End of VIP? Night of Rio lives low in ‘requests for invitation’ to parties and concerts, a question in which she has always been champion

The phrase “don’t ask me to give you the only thing I have to sell”, attributed to the lady of the theater Cacilda Becker, finally began to have some validity in Rio de Janeiro. But it was necessary to face a pandemic for that to happen, leaving the cultural sector in need. In the view of producers, in the former capital of the Empire and the Republic, many people still seem to think they are special, very important people, worthy of joining the club for free. “Can you put my name on the VIP list?” was a recurrent question in the ears (and on WhatsApp) of professionals from the night before March 2020. For them, it was always difficult to balance accounts, egos and poker faces.

With the advance of vaccination and the resumption of events, in which the entertainment sector seeks to recover, there are signs that the group of pidões is more aware. There are many producers who celebrate the decrease in requests for free admission to concerts and parties. Friends, friends… business aside, at least for now.

— One of the most interesting points of this cultural revival is the redefinition of the VIP culture. Rio is a city very used to asking for an invitation, and that’s not happening — says DJ and actor Pedro Henrique França.

He saw this happen at Axé, a party he helped create, where he played on the last 10th. He also noticed that, by offering tickets for the play “Pá de cal”, whose season ends today at the CCBB and in which he is part of the cast as an actor. , many people were grateful and said they preferred to pay.

— There is a consumer thinking that now is the time to restructure the sector — says França, who also noticed that people are collaborating more in free events. — I see people helping more in that famous “hat” that they pass at events.

On the city’s most famous canvas, VIPs have thinned out too. Maria Juçá, administrator of Circo Voador, recalls that, when activities returned, in October, there were much less “jobs”. And so it continues.

— At Marcelo D2’s concert(the singer was the first to perform at the reopening stage), there used to be an order line from here to Gloria (laughter). This time, we gave 30 a night. Before, there were about 90 — says Juçá. — Artists are more aware of the list, they know that the house’s capacity is limited, you can’t go out with people. We clearly feel this decrease.

Renan Coelho, CEO of Fábrica, organizer of events such as Tardezinha, itinerant samba roda by Thiaguinho and guests, makes a mea-culpa and says that this behavior, in the end, is endorsed by the industry.

—Rio people like to feel privileged, but there’s a little bit of our responsibility. After all, who gives the (invitation) VIP is us. It won’t run out, but the fact is that it has. I realize that people are ashamed to ask, maybe they understand that it’s a serious market. In the pre-pandemic period, they looked at us like hell, but there is a chain behind it,” says Coelho, who guarantees that he receives far fewer orders in other cities in Brazil. — It doesn’t even compare to Rio.

The entrepreneur even made a stories on Instagram recently about it, and many followers thought it was an indirect. It wasn’t, but here’s the tip.

— Nobody does anything for free, why should we do it in entertainment? – it says.

And when a request arrives, one of those “my name +1, roll?”:

— Very quickly and directly, I say: “No”. Free entry has to be a strategy for whoever is doing the event.

This new behavior is contradictory at a time when inflation measured by the IPCA in November reached 10.74% in the last 12 months, the highest level since November 2003. Living (and having fun) has never been so expensive, so it would make sense save money. But that’s not what’s happening. Party tickets are evaporating.

— People joke that they need to open credit to handle so many events. If you organize properly, everyone has fun. But it requires financial organization — says France.

how much is the show worth

The Axé party, which has been taking place for four years, has never had such a small VIP list, just as it has never seen a sold-out edition before the opening of the gates. Even with the price up to 50% more expensive than in January 2020, when an advance ticket cost R$20, friends (and friends of friends) held back on orders. The extra and final lot reached R$80 in the edition on the 10th, but it sold like water in the desert.

For economists, this excitement, even with such adverse economic and social scenarios, was predictable.

— We knew that, with the advance of vaccination and the return to socialization, the repressed demand was going to happen — says Maria Andréia Parente Lameiras, from the Institute for Applied Economic Research, Ipea, stressing how the pandemic was economically less painful for the higher classes. , that is, the public that is desperate to have fun and not to put food on their plate. — This population had its income preserved. Of course, inflation erodes everyone’s purchasing power, but it’s less than for the poorest.

Heated demand, in theory, can already explain the increase in the price of parties, shows, beer from the street vendor, transport per application. It is the famous “law of supply and demand”. But in the summer of 2021/2022 there are more elements involved. The water crisis pressured the price of electricity, something that affects the entire production chain, especially in the entertainment sector. The price of gasoline, the same thing: Uber influences the transport of the drink from the factory to the market.

“It’s only worth going to events you want so much. And the strategy is to buy the first batch for anything, because otherwise it’s just uphill — says Isabelle Fontenele, a 26-year-old social media intern, who has been impressed by the price of “brass” on the street. — Anybody is now BRL 10.

In time: beer inflation, in the last 12 months, is 8.95%.

Professor at the Department of Economics at PUC-Rio, Luiz Roberto Cunha emphasizes that the cultural sector needs, at this moment, to take advantage of the willingness of those who can pay.

—The people in the culture area are making up for the damage. They were out of action for over a year. It is not a matter of greed – says Luiz Roberto. – But, as the economy is growing little and unemployment remains high, this ability to spend for fun may be exhausted.