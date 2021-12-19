Enraged monkeys kill 250 dogs in India for revenge

The death of a baby monkey supposedly by some dogs has left a bunch of other monkeys in the town of Majalgaon, in the Beed district of Maharashtra, in the India. as the act of revenge, they started killing puppies and, in the last month, about 250 small dogs would have been killed after being thrown from great heights. The information was released by the Indian portal News18.

Captured images suggest that a flock in the area sees a chick, picks it up and takes it to a high location, whether from a treetop or a building, and then tosses it to the ground. According to the portal, approximately 10 km from Majalgaon there is a village called Lavool.

With a population of around five thousand people, now almost no more puppies in the region. Residents called forest department officials to have the primates caught, but even they couldn’t.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

After this failed attempt, the villagers tried to save their village’s cubs, but the monkeys also attacked them in retaliation, which ended up hurting some people. News18 even claims that a man fell from a building trying to save his pet. According to villagers, there are almost no babies left in their village and the flock of monkeys has started targeting even small children.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags