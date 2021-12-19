E&P begins supplying natural gas in January 2022 – 12/17/2021 – News

icarus oak

news reporter

Rio Grande do Norte will have changes in the purchase of natural gas from 2021. Petrobras’ negotiations with the company that won the public call made by Companhia Potiguar de Gás (Potigás) are in the final phase and supply should start in January 2022 , as advertised. The contract has already been signed and Potiguar E&P, a subsidiary of PetroReconcavo, the Bahia company that won the public call, will have access to the Natural Gas Processing Unit (UPGN) structure, located in Guamaré.

TN FILE Access to Petrobras’ UPGN in Guamaré was essential for the start of natural gas supply services to Potigas

According to the president of Potigas, Larissa Dantas, “Petroreconcavo already has the access contract signed with Petrobras, which owns UPGN”. The company’s manager also said that the transition of changes between suppliers, from Petrobras to Potiguar E&P, will not impact delays in the supply of gas.

“This risk of shortages could even exist with Petrobras. Potiguás guarantees the supply of natural gas to the State, the contract was signed with Potiguar E&P for 2022 and 2023. We are in need of new gas volumes in view of new demands from industries in the State”, says Larissa Dantas.

For the director of Regulation and New Business at PetroReconcavo, João Vitor Moreira, all legal and contractual issues with Petrobras and other bodies, such as the ANP, have already been resolved, and on January 1st of next year, Potiguar E&P begins to sell the gas to Potigas. He also explains that Petrobras will only act in the processing of gas extracted by Potiguar E&P, which has 32 concessions in the Potiguar Basin.

“We had conditions precedent so that we could start this processing. This involved some regulatory authorizations, which were issued by the ANP, both for us to contract this service and for Petrobras to provide this service. We have already obtained authorizations for tax adjustments in the region, we already have that. We fulfilled the last condition, which was the contracting of the transport service in the last few days. All conditions are overcome”, he quotes.

236,000 m³/d of natural gas will be supplied per day. There is a contractual provision to increase this amount.

Potigás, a government-controlled company, currently has more than 33 thousand customers in the industrial, commercial, residential and vehicular segments, with the residential segment comprising the largest clientele.

The change in the supply of natural gas to Rio Grande do Norte will enable the company to purchase gas at more competitive prices, directly from new producers already operating in RN, and pass this reduction on to the consumer.

“This will represent a price reduction in relation to those practiced by Petrobras, around 35%. This means that, as our gas will be the first to be purchased under these conditions, this gas becomes cheaper in Brazil”, points out the secretary of Economic Development of RN, Jaime Calado.

According to Potigas, the purchase of gas at the new price will already have an impact on Natural Gas Vehicle (CNG) consumers as of January 1st. In the case of residential condominiums and other segments, the bill for the month of February should already come with the discount as a result of the new acquisition of Potigas.

According to the CEO Larissa Dantas, the state will be the first in Brazil to adapt to the Novo Mercado de Gas project, proposed by the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) in 2019.

“We are the only state in the country that managed to put into practice the MME program launched in July 2019. It was a challenge that the states tried to overcome, but the RN is being a pioneer in this movement”, he adds.

The contract

Obtaining natural gas from Potiguás from Potiguar E&P, a subsidiary of PetroRenconcavo, was signed on October 15, 2021. The purchase and sale document was signed at the company’s headquarters, in Mossoró, with the president Marcelo Magalhães, and it brings a reduction of up to 35% in the value of the molecule in relation to what was previously practiced by Petrobras.

In addition to signing the first concession contract with a new company, the State handed over to executives the licenses to drill new oil and gas exploration wells in the State, the first since the opening to the independent market.

CNG sold in RN is the 2nd most expensive in Brazil

Vehicle Natural Gas sold in Rio Grande do Norte is the 2nd most expensive in Brazil, according to the latest weekly survey published by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). The average price of RN was R$4.842/m³, second only to Ceará, which sold at R$4.889/m³. The ANP’s weekly survey was carried out between December 12 and 18, 2021. Considering only the average prices of the survey, Rio Grande do Sul (R$ 4.830/m³), Paraíba (R$ 4.699/m³) complete the top-5. and Alagoas (R$4.646/m³). Among the minimum prices, the RN registered R$ 4,790/m³, being the second highest value in Brazil. Among the maximum prices, the State recorded up to R$4,990/m³, ranking 4th.

Pipeline gas portfolio exceeds 32.5 thousand customers