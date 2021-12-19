Eric Clapton wins lawsuit against woman who sold pirated CD for R$ 63 | Legislation

Eric Clapton won a case against a German woman trying to sell a pirated CD of the artist for 9.95 euros (corresponding to BRL 63.80 ). The woman, known as Gabriele P, claimed not to know she was committing copyright infringement by listing the album “Eric Clapton – Live USA”, which contains recordings of the artist’s performances in the 1980s, on eBay.

According to Deutsche Welle, the British guitarist’s lawyers investigated the case and sent it to a Düsseldorf regional court, Germany, a statement stating that the recordings were illegal and made without Clapton’s consent. The defendant argued that her late husband said he bought the album in 1987 at a well-known department store.

Even so, the appeal was rejected. In the decision published this Wednesday (14), the judge ruled that it didn’t matter that she hadn’t bought the CD and ignored that the recording was done illegally, as reported by the German tabloid Bild.

She was ordered to pay the Advocative hours from both parties, which cost around 3,400 euros (corresponding to BRL 21,831) and if you continue to offer the CD for sale, you can pay a fine of 212,353 euros (equivalent to R$1.3 million) or six months in prison. The woman’s attorney said he plans to appeal the decision again..

In an interview with The Guardian, Clapton businessman Michael Eaton said that the huge sale of counterfeit and pirated content in Germany hurts the recording industry and also customers, who end up buying low-quality products.

“Along with a number of other major artists and record labels, for several years Eric Clapton has successfully prosecuted hundreds of piracy-related cases in German courts under routine copyright procedures,” noted Eaton.

“The costs are generally minimal unless the case is discussed in court, which is what happened here, as you instructed the lawyers themselves. Now that all the facts of this particular case have come out, the intent is that the process formal German formalization is finalized”, concluded the businessman.