Ethereum’s second largest whale has just bought millions of dollars in these altcoins

The second largest Ethereum holder (ETH) is accumulating millions of dollars in two Ethereum network altcoins, according to on-chain data.

According to whale watching platform WhaleStats, the investor with big pockets acquired $4.2 million in Polygon (MATIC) and $3 million in The Graph (GRT).

The address giant holds just over $3.8 billion in assorted digital assets, including nearly 50,000 ETH worth $1.92 billion, 38.7 million FTX Tokens (FTT) worth $1, 47 billion and 105 million of the dollar-backed Tether (USDT) stablecoin, according to the EtherScan search engine.

The investor’s most recent transaction brings GRT to ninth place for the altcoins held by this particular whale, as the large portfolio now holds a total of 32.8 million GRT, worth around US$19 million at the moment.

The purchase also places Polygon in the top 20 whale altcoin list, at No. 17, bringing its total stake in MATIC to 3.3 million, worth about $7 million.

MATIC, FTT and USDT are three of the most popular Ethereum-based altcoins among deep-pocket investors, according to a heatmap from WhaleStats.

About 6% of the top 1,000 Ethereum portfolios are made up of FTT, while USDT represents about 4.5% of the total. MATIC takes 1.1%, while GRT is not listed.

Other notable cryptoactives held by Ethereum whales include the popular Shiba Inu dog-themed meme coin (SHIB) and OKB, the native utility token of the OKEx cryptocurrency exchange.

