Ex-husband admits he was betrayed by Lulu Santos with Clebson: ‘just do the math’ | Column Fabia Oliveira

Bruno Azevedo, ex-husband of Lulu Santos, to whom the singer was married for 14 years in secrecy, opened his heart and told details of the secret relationship he had with the artist for so long. The column sought out the businessman who, for the first time, broke the silence about the backstage of the relationship.

Despite having publicly demonstrated that the breakup happened amicably and that he supported Lulu’s new relationship with Clebson Teixeira, the singer’s current husband, Bruno, in fact, was all at peace and love not to harm the artist’s image, after all, he who managed his career and was most interested in keeping everything in order, away from scandals concerning his personal life.

Asked if he was betrayed by Lulu with Clebson Teixeira, whom the artist married in 2019, Bruno confirmed: “Just do the math. In fact, when the aspirant (Clebson) went to the show in Rio for the first time, I was the one who took him to the dressing room, without knowing who it was”, says, who discovered for himself the involvement of the two. “I found out, I’m not a sucker. So, everyone thinks that Lulu Santos is a ‘saint’, wow…”, he laments.

In addition to being a husband, Bruno was also Lulu’s manager and continued to manage the artist’s career even after separating and discovering the betrayal. “In fact, he was totally impolite to me. Even so, I still spent two years taking care of his career in the same way as when we were united. I must be such an asshole. No, actually, I trusted the wrong person,” he confesses.

He, who is now married to bank Mayara Netto and is the father of a 1-year-old girl, says he doesn’t know Clebson. “Nothing, it was a guy who came out of nowhere on the internet (he and Lulu met through social media). Bitch breaker of families… Now they want to pay for the most perfect couple in the world”.

We also asked if his early relationship with Lulu involved the singer’s betrayal of his deceased ex-wife, Scarlet Moon, to whom he had been married for 28 years. “He told me he had already ended the relationship. In fact, they already lived in separate houses, unlike when it was with me. However, he always gave all the support to Scarlet until the time of her departure”, he revealed.

End of working partnership

After many years, Bruno has not managed Lulu’s career since the beginning of the pandemic. He explains why: “I got kicked by the partner that I put there at the company to help me. An unscrupulous guy who doesn’t even deserve to be mentioned. I called the artist (Lulu) and told him of his nature, but he preferred to stay with the other partner, as he was ‘drooling on an egg’ from the direct aspirant, like a best friend. Falsehood doesn’t stick”, he guarantees.

After finishing work with Lulu, Bruno continues to try to receive values ​​and solve bureaucracies that are their due. “My lawyer is already working. I will receive every penny combined, after all, combined is not expensive. When we parted, he said to me: ‘you know I’m not a bad debtor’. However, ‘a vera’ is not exactly the way he behaves”, he says.

Bruno regrets that everything ended this way after years of professional and personal union. “It’s a very boring situation, as we were very discreet. And now everyone should know because of who, right? But when the other party does not fulfill the agreement, does not give you satisfaction, treats you with disrespect in relation to deadlines, any patience really blows up”, he admits.

“I believed in this guy (Lulu), I believed that it would be done in the best and most peaceful way, but maybe I must believe in Santa Claus too. I’m just sorry about all this, because we had everything set, but the aspirant (Clebson) went in and got into it. That’s it, it’s all shit”.

Bruno has already avoided Lulu’s death

During all these years of professional partnership, Bruno says that only once did Lulu Santos cancel a show due to his health. This health problem, according to the businessman, almost cost the artist his life.

“That was when he took an aspirin, which didn’t go down properly and stuck to the wall of his stomach, causing an ulcer. He almost died. I was the one who saved him from death. If he’s here today, it’s because I, first thing in the morning, after he spent the whole night evacuating blood straight away, I put him in my arms and took him to the hospital like a madman (driving) in the middle of traffic. Arriving at the hospital, in Laranjeiras, the doctor who attended us told us: ‘if you lost a little more blood, you wouldn’t be among us’. And that’s how I’m rewarded”, he laments.