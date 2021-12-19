Ex-husband of Lulu Santos exposes the singer’s betrayal with current: “Just doing the math”

The singer’s ex, Bruno Azevedo revealed that Lulu Santos cheated on him with Clebson Teixeira, her current husband

the ex-husband of Lulu Santos, Bruno Azevedo revealed that the singer cheated on him with her current husband, Clebson Teixeira.

In an interview with columnist Fabia Oliveira, the businessman revealed he was married 14 years with Lulu Santos in secret and even before the end of the relationship, the singer started to have a relationship with Clebson Teixeira.

“Just do the math. In fact, when Clebson went to the show in Rio for the first time, I was the one who took him to the dressing room, not knowing who it was. I found out, I’m not a sucker. So everyone thinks Lulu Santos is a ‘saint’, wow”, he fired.

Even after the end of the marriage and the betrayal, Bruno Azevedo continued managing the artist’s career. He even publicly demonstrated that the termination ended in an amicable manner so as not to harm the reputation of Lulu Santos.

“Actually, he was totally impolite to me. Even so, I still spent two years taking care of his career in the same way that we were close. I must be a real asshole, I actually trusted the wrong person.” vented.

Without a word, he even told how his ex started dating Clebson Teixeira: “It was a guy who came out of nowhere on the internet. Family breaker put*. Now they want to pay for a straighter couple”.

