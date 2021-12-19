Ex-husband of Lulu Santos reveals grievances and points out betrayal

Bruno Azevedo had a 14-year relationship with Lulu Santos

In addition to fellows, he managed the singer’s career

Currently the businessman is married to a woman and has a daughter

Ex-husband of Lulu Santos, businessman Bruno Azevedo decided to open up about the end of his 14-year marriage to the singer. He stated that Clebson Teixeira was the artist’s lover, but avoided exposing the situation at the time to preserve the image of his former partner.

“I found out, I’m not a sucker. So, everyone thinks that Lulu Santos is a ‘saint’, wow…”, he said in an interview with columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the website Em Off.

When Lulu and Clebson publicly took over the relationship, Bruno adopted a friendly attitude, because at the time he was the one who managed the singer’s career. Therefore, it was up to him to stave off any scandal surrounding his personal life. The businessman even publicly expressed his support for the relationship.

Remembering his infidelity, Bruno says he was the one who introduced Clebson to the singer. “Just do the math. In fact, when the aspirant (Clebson) went to the show in Rio for the first time, I was the one who took him to the dressing room, without knowing who it was,” he said.

There is no longer a friendship between Bruno and Lulu, nor a professional partnership. As soon as they parted, the manager stayed for a while taking care of the singer’s career, from whom he harbors grievances.

“Actually, he was totally impolite to me. Even so, I still spent two years taking care of his career in the same way as when we were together. I must be a real asshole. No, actually, I trusted the wrong person,” he blurted out.

Even having lived a homo-affective relationship, today Bruno is married to bank Mayara Netto, with whom he has a daughter. But in the interview he leaves between the lines that he still hasn’t forgotten the romance he had with the artist.

“[Clebson] It was a guy who came out of nowhere on the internet (he and Lulu met through social media). Bitch breaker of families… Now they want to pay for the most correct couple in the world,” he commented, annoyed.