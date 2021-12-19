Ex-husband of Lulu Santos says singer owes her money | Fame | Online Diary

The information that Lulu Santos was owing money to her ex-husband took the artist’s fans and followers by surprise and could leave the singer in a very delicate situation in court. Entrepreneur Bruno Azevedo was married to the singer from Rio for 14 years and was also, for many years, managing Lulu’s career.

This week, Bruno went public accusing the singer of not paying part of the tax on the property the two lived together. The information is from columnist Fábia Oliveira.

“He owes me signatures on documents, he has to pay his share of the apartment tax that was left to me in the estate. He still hasn’t paid his share. I have already paid my tax, the tax has expired and I will have to pay it again. I’m going there to collect it”, he said, stressing that he will go to the apartment that Lulu Santos lives with her current husband, Clebson Teixeira, to collect the money and settle bureaucratic disputes.

Bruno Azevedo also said that he did not want to sue his ex-husband because of the difficulties during the covid-19 pandemic. He also stated that, despite the end of the relationship, both always managed to take the professional situation well. Their relationship was discreet and secret.