Exercising helps the longevity of people with Parkinson’s, says study – 12/18/2021

The practice of physical exercise is associated with greater longevity in individuals with Parkinson’s disease, according to a study conducted in South Korea. By analyzing data from more than 10,000 people with the diagnosis, the researchers found that exercise — in all cases intensities—decreased mortality from different causes. The study results were published in the scientific journal Jama Neurology.

To reach this conclusion and determine how the amount and frequency of the practice would be associated with the death rate, the researchers evaluated the physical activity information of patients who were newly diagnosed with Parkinson, and who had undergone medical examinations two years earlier, available. in the National Health System of the Asian country. Three levels of physical exercise intensity were observed:

High (running, aerobic exercise, cycling and climbing for more than 20 minutes);

Moderate (walking fast, cycling at normal speed, and playing tennis for more than 30 minutes);

Take it easy (walking to work or for leisure, for more than 30 minutes).

Individuals who practiced high-intensity activities three or more times a week or moderate-intensity activities at least five times were considered physically active. In the eight-year data, the researchers reached some conclusions:

People who were already physically active before and maintained the practice after the diagnosis of the disease had a more significant reduction in the mortality rate (50%) in all physical activity intensities;

Participants who started routine physical activity only after Parkinson’s was identified also had a lower mortality risk than those who remained sedentary;

For all exercise intensities, people who were considered physically active had a lower mortality rate compared to inactive people.

Other variables were also evaluated to compose the analysis, such as alcohol consumption, anthropometric data (height, weight and blood pressure), BMI (Body Mass Index), cholesterol and triglyceride levels and possible comorbidities. Despite the findings, the authors of the study emphasize that further studies are needed.

Parkinson’s disease

Degenerative disease of the central nervous system, Parkinson’s, is caused by the degeneration of cells responsible for producing the neurotransmitter dopamine. As the function of this substance is to transmit messages between nerve cells to carry out voluntary body movements automatically, the reduction in production generates the most characteristic symptom of the disease: tremors.

The reasons that lead to the degeneration of nerve cells are still unknown. However, it is assumed that genetic or environmental factors may be behind it. Among the main symptoms are:

Resting tremor (when the hand is stationary);

Motor slowness;

Stiffness between joints;

Imbalance;

Memory impairment;

Decreased sense of smell;

Intestinal and sleep disorders.

Parkinson’s disease is not curable, but it is manageable with medications that replace some of the dopamine that is not being produced. It is also recommended the regular practice of physical activity and monitoring by a multidisciplinary team formed by a physiotherapist, speech therapist, psychological and nutritionist.