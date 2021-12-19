Fábio Bentes talks about TV quotas in Série C and doesn’t rule out the chance of Remo broadcasting his own games | rowing

The president of Remo, Fábio Bentes, spoke about the TV quotas for Series C for the next season. Amid the cancellation of contracts by DAZN, the company responsible for broadcasting the championship, the azulino representative did not rule out the possibility of the Lion showing his own matches as principal. However, he said that he will still await a decision from the CBF on the case.

“We opened a dialogue with CBF and the information we received from them is that DAZN would have another year of contract with the C Series. If DAZN leaves Brazil, this contract will be passed by another company. The possibility of us transmitting our games is not ruled out, since the Mandant Law is in place”, said the president.

DAZN, the streaming company that broadcasts the Series C of Brasileirão, is canceling several contracts in Brazil. The platform has already suspended agreements with Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB), with the Premier League, Copa Sudamericana, French Championship and Italian Championship.

If the departure of Series C from DAZN is confirmed, Fábio Bentes said that CBF must negotiate the transmission of the championship with another company. Despite this, if a new collective agreement is not closed, the president of Remo said that the club itself can negotiate agreements, in isolation, with local broadcasters.

“There is a movement in Serie C so that there is a new form of transmission, which guarantees not only the logistics of the competition, but also some quota for the clubs. I think that in January we will have this clearer. Despite that, we did not exclude the possibility of negotiating some games with broadcasters, in accordance with the principal’s law,” said Fábio.

According to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), the Series C of Brasileirão starts in April 2022. In addition to Remo, Paysandu and 18 other teams are fighting for four spots in the national second division in 2023.