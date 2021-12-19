Farofa da Gkay: find out which celebrities made trisal and threesome | Fame | Online Diary

Actress and comedian Gessica Kayane, 29, host of Farofa da GKay, which took place from December 5-7 at Marina Park Hotel, in Fortaleza, Ceará, and influencer Rafael Uccman told details of the party in the podcast Poddelas. The party – which cost BRL 2.8 million – had moments beyond spicy, which, now, are beginning to be revealed.

Gkay, as she is known, and Uccman revealed that the actress’ mother wanted to go into the dark room with Compadre Washington, but the meeting didn’t happen because he had an appointment later. According to Gkay, the matriarch, a Léo Santana fan, refused to stay on stage during the singer’s concert to “see him from below”.

The actress said that she opened the dark room with João Guilherme: “I went to present”. She said she went alone with the singer at the scene and put a security guard at the door, but admitted that he is shy. “I stayed [com ele], but in life you have to be with certain people to say ‘I stayed'”, he said.

According to GKay, the dark room was a kind of box where there was a bed in the center with handcuffs and sofas in the corners. “[Era um quarto] with various gadgets like in the movie ’50 Shades of Grey’ because people want to live that experience.”

During a chat with youtuber Matheus Mazzafera, she revealed even more details of the event. She told who did trisal, how many threesomes were rolled and who she stayed with for the three nights of the party.

Gkay stated that Tiago Abravanel and her husband, Fernando Poli, held a ménage and were ‘with several people’ on the days of celebration.

Singer and actor Jottapê and his fiancee, Estefany Boro, included one more person in the relationship and made trisal at the party.

The hostess also had eight guests at the event. Among them, the son of the singer Leonardo, João Guilherme; Brand new, from “Rio Shore”; the singer Felipe Amorim; the physician Gustavo Guimarães and Pedro Sampaio – an old affair of the influencer.