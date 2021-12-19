Favorite at Inter, Medina has a virtual meeting with the board and makes a first request involving players

Free of the contract they had with Diego Aguirre, Inter is targeting a new Uruguayan coach and is already making contacts with Alexander “Cacique” Medina, 43, for the 2022 season. The coach remains linked to Talleres, from Argentina, who promises play hardball upon its eventual release.

But information given by Rádio Gaúcha is that Medina had a virtual meeting with Inter’s management last Friday, when the club presented sports projects and ideas for the next season. The contract with Medina, if signed, will be for two years.

Medina, in turn, called for players’ salaries to be strictly up to date. The request has to do with the possibility that he, as a coach, has full autonomy to charge athletes on the field. Thus, the financial aspect can be decisive in your choice.

“Medina, everyone says he is the heir of (Marcelo) Gallardo (River Plate coach), an interesting coach. It’s on our radar”, confirmed Emilio Papaléo, Inter’s soccer vice-president, to Rádio Guaíba.

Medina, it is worth remembering, was in the dispute along with Diego Aguirre to take over the Uruguay team, which, this week, announced Diego Alonso, ex-Inter Miami, of the United States, as the new commander. The other names on the Colorado radar are Argentine Eduardo Domínguez, from Colón, also from Argentina, and Brazilian Roger Machado, free on the market.