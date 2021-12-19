Felipe Neto is in tears when he discovers the conviction of Antonia Fontenelle

Felipe Neto used your social networks, in this Thursday (16), to commemorate the conviction of Antonia Fontenelle in the first instance. The court made the decision and converted the penalty of one year in prison for the actress into an open regime for providing community services and a fine of approximately R$8,000.

The artist was convicted of three calumnies, two defamations and one insult against the YouTuber brothers Felipe Neto and Luccas Neto. The decision considered a video in which Antonia Fontenelle suggested that the brothers encouraged pedophilia.

During a live broadcast, the youtuber got emotional and commented on the situation: “It’s one thing when there was political dispute over the narratives. They started to lose the arm wrestling and set out to destroy and ruin. I don’t even have words to describe what this period in my life was like”.

“Seeing them do this to my brother, sometimes we care more about the person we love. I had to deal with, trying to arrest me, associating me with the corruption of minors… Going through all that and getting Justice to release a sentence like that is… it will always be on the record”, declared.

YouTuber still fired: “I’m very happy, it feels like a piano comes out of my back. I wish this person all the best, I don’t want revenge. I want you to pay for the crimes you’ve committed.”

Antonia Fontenelle counters Felipe Neto

Already on her YouTube channel, the presenter stated: “Love, I’m a dick to go crazy. If there’s one thing that doesn’t bring me down, it’s pressure. Give up. knew that [Felipe Neto] even made a live crying. Isn’t it too early to cry, Felipe Neto? Anyone who doesn’t know you should buy you, boy”.

Marcos Paulo’s widow also commented: “You can deceive your teenagers, your children who follow you.”

“This is not going to pressure me. These profiles posting: ‘Antonia was sentenced to one year and I don’t know how many months in prison.’ It’s okay for the people who are laymen and believe what this brown press says, ok. But my friends, no, right? You are smart, cultured”, Antonia fired.