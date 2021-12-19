Full.News – 19:33 | updated on 12/18/2021 8:40 PM



Felipe Neto Photo: Reproduction/Youtube Felipe Neto

Felipe said that he already had an unusual disagreement with TV Globo. He exposed the case when commenting on an Instagram post about the participation of actress Camila Queiroz in Fantástico’s secret friend.

The youtuber said that he was already invited to the secret friend of the Globo program, but a fight took him away from the attraction. The information is from the Splash channel, from UOL.

– Once I was invited, my team accepted, but half an hour later they called to uninvite. That year, I had squabbled with Globo’s heir at an event – ​​he wrote.

Read too1 Enigmatic, Felipe Neto says: ‘2022 might be my last year’

two Hang rebate Felipe Neto: With me the hole is lower

3 Felipe Neto a Hang: “Be careful when charging me with a crime, huh”

4 Zé Felipe about Felipe Neto: “He’s too nauseous, right?”

5 Felipe Neto says how parents should “explain” gay kissing to their children

Follow us on our networks!

Receive news

on your mobile!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and page link will be automatically sent to Pleno.News, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.