Film that narrates drama faced by Palestinians is on Netflix with 93% approval

Who out there doesn’t like a good drama movie? Netflix has made available in its catalog a new drama that, at first, users of the streaming platform didn’t expect much from the title, but it surprised a lot by detailing a real nightmare lived by families facing the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The drama “A 200 Meters”, the first project by director and screenwriter Ameen Nayfeh, who won an award in Venice, has as its main center the story of the West Bank Wall, where a barrier was raised by the State of Israel to isolate the State of Palestine. The film shows the challenge faced by father and son, who live separated by the wall.

When he receives a call to discover that his son has been in an accident and is in hospital, Mustafa tries to cross the border, but is stopped by Israeli officials. It is at this point that the father, unhappy with the situation for not being able to see his son and find his family, sets off on a 200 km journey with the objective of meeting them again.

The film received many positive reviews for showing exactly the real challenge faced by many Palestinians. Approval of this impactful drama on Rotten Tomatoes is at 93%. He was even nominated from Jordan to run for the 2020 Oscars, but the title was not among the finalists.

Its cast consists of Ali Suliman, Anna Unterberger, Lana Zreik, Gassan Abbas and Motaz Malhees.