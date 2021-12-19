Find out which city in SC will be the first to implement the 5G signal in the state

The municipality of the North is among the first five cities in the country to receive the signal

The municipality of Jaraguá do Sul, in the North of Santa Catarina, will be the first city in the state to integrate the national 5G network. The municipality is among the first five cities in the country to receive the signal. The information was disclosed during an event held in Natal (RN), on Thursday (16).

At the event, the Ministry of Communications and ABDI (Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development) signed a partnership for the creation of the project, which aims to implement smart 5G networks in Brazilian municipalities.

In the assessment of the president of the Inova Committee, Gustavo Pacher, the implementation of the signal will generate even more economic and social development for the municipality. For Pacher, the availability of 5G internet represents state-of-the-art technology and greater agility in data communication and transit, and this ends up attracting new investments for the city.

Process

For Jaraguá do Sul to be the first city in Santa Catarina to receive the sign, changes had to be made, including in the city’s legislation. For Mayor Antídio Lunelli, the result is part of a joint effort between the government and municipal entities.

“Innovation opens up many opportunities and whoever comes out ahead will be able to make the most of it. To arrive at this announcement of the installation of the 5G network, we went a long way beforehand. We changed existing laws, created, invested in infrastructure and formed a Committee, the Inova Jaraguá, just to seek to consolidate this type of public policy in partnership with the private sector”, explained the mayor.

Connect 5G Technology

According to the municipality, the fifth generation of mobile networks (5G) will have connections 100 times faster than the current available network, 4G. This will bring benefits to the population and businesses, who will have faster communications and new smart city services.

In addition, the unprecedented technology transforms street lighting lamps into cell phone antennas, which spread the 5G signal. In addition to Jaraguá do Sul, four other municipalities should receive the signal: Curitiba (PR), Ceará-Mirim (RN), Petrolina (PE) and Araguaína (TO).

According to the Agency, in this first phase, the project will last for 36 months and R$ 10.3 million will be invested.