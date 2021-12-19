first official teaser; look here!

The New Jeep Renegade will have a Turbo Diesel engine and will be launched in the first quarter of 2022 (Photo: Disclosure/Jeep)

Good news for fans of compact SUVs. The first details of the new Jeep Renegade. The model is currently the best seller in the category and comes with important news to maintain this position. And the main one of these changes is the arrival of the new T270 engine (1.3 Turbo Flex). It will be present in all versions. The look must also change. Know more!

New Jeep Renegade to arrive in Q1 2022; know more!

The brand says that the renewed car will arrive between the beginning of January and the end of March 2022. With that, Jeep will have practically its entire national fleet renewed. This year, Compass was restyled and the unprecedented Commander was released. In this case, it remains to be seen whether the American automaker plans to launch the new generation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee here. Renegade was launched in 2015 and soon became the darling of Brazilians.

Today, this is one of the best selling cars in Brazil. According to Fenabrave, he had 69,621 units marketed between January and November. Now, it’s his turn to go through some changes. This first unveiled teaser shows the car completely camouflaged. Even so, we can already see a few things. The front grille has been renewed, for example. It has a smaller design than the current model.

We can also notice changes in the bumper area. Already the headlights, the trunk lid, the wheels and the taillights underwent more subtle changes. The company has not released images of the interior of the vehicle. However, according to a news published by the specialized website Autos Segredos in November, the new Jeep Renegade will come with a digital instrument panel.

Also, it is expected that it will come with a new steering wheel. Some items like autonomous pedestrian braking, fatigue detector, automatic headlamp switching and lane change monitoring, may also be available in the car. But as optional. Remembering that today the car is starting at R$ 96,990 in the STD version.

Turbo Flex engine in all versions

The big news of new Jeep Renegade will be the motorization. All versions of the 2023 line will be equipped with a 1.3 Turbo Flex engine. It can generate a maximum power of 185 hp (using ethanol) or 180 hp (using gasoline) and a maximum torque of 270 Nm. This engine is already used by its brothers Compass and Commander. Not to mention that he also equips Fiat Toro.

In other words, the car will no longer have versions with a turbodiesel engine. Nor with the E.torQ 1.8 Flex engine. The transmission will depend on the model version. 4×2 drive configurations will use a six-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the 4×4 models will be equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The more adventurous versions (4×4) will still feature front-wheel drive and the Jeep Traction Control+ system.

These also equip the Compass and Commander. It can be very useful in situations where the vehicle is experiencing a low grip surface with the ground on one of the wheels. After the driver presses the ASR OFF button, the system will apply braking torque to the wheel that is in trouble and send it to the wheel that is in contact with the ground.

The differential will be responsible for this function. This system will be available for all versions. The number of versions and model prices will be announced later. What is known is that the model Trailhawk 4×4 will continue to offer good off-road capability. No wonder he has the Trail Rated stamp. Finally, the car will continue with its driving modes: Auto, Snow, Sand/Mud and Rock.