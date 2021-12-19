Five PMs suspected of executing surrendered men in Andaraí are arrested

RIO – Five military police officers were arrested this Friday night on suspicion of having executed two men who had already surrendered in Andaraí, in the North Zone of Rio. (DH) after photos of the two men handcuffed before being killed began to circulate on social networks. In a statement, the PM informed that it opened a Military Police Inquiry (IPM) to investigate the case and the agents’ weapons and cell phones were seized by the DH. The PMs were sent to the corporation’s Prison Unit.

This Friday afternoon, the PMs stated, in the 19th DP (Tijuca), that they had been attacked by armed criminals on the trail of Rua Borda do Mato, while patrolling the region. They said that there was a shooting and two shot were taken to the Federal Hospital of Andaraí, where they arrived dead. Two other men and one teenager were also arrested and taken to the police station.

Material presented at the police station by the police Photo: Reproduction

The agents claimed to have seized a 9mm machine gun, a .40 caliber pistol, three radio transmitters, a ballistic vest and a large amount of drugs from the men. The two dead men were identified as Carlos Alberto Vidal and Anderson da Silva Jesus — both are identified as drug dealers operating in Andaraí.

However, after the occurrence was presented, photos of the men in handcuffs and still alive began to circulate on social networks. For this reason, the PMs — who are part of the same patrol team — were called to give statements at DH, where they maintained the version that there was a shooting. After the reports, at night, they were arrested.

According to the Civil Police, “based on images circulating in the message and information application, it was found that the version was not true and that the dead criminals had been executed”. The PM says that “the General Command of the corporation determined the immediate investigation of the accusations that point to signs of murder and possible misconduct by the police”. According to the note sent by the corporation, “the Military Police is following and collaborating with the Civil Police investigations.”

In texts published on social networks, residents of Andaraí denounced the case. “In Andarai, power is being abused, taking people alive, taking them to the forest and killing them. Instead of taking them to prison, they took them to the forest and killed them. What cowardice”, says one of the posts.