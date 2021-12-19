Flamengo director opens the game on polls and exposes Rodinei’s future for 2022

The player has been considered the third reserve on the right flank of Rubro-Negro and has been asked to leave the team.

Since 2016 at Flamengo, full-back Rodinei has gone through ups and downs in the team. Being champion of the Libertadores and the Brazilian Nationals in 2019, today he is considered only the third option in the position, behind the Chilean Isla and Matheusinho. With no space, the player has received inquiries from other clubs to leave Flamengo in 2022. According to Bruno Spindel, football executive at Rubro-Negro, Rodinei is staying at least for this moment of the season.

“The 2022 season is a very complicated season too, it ends on November 13th and has a series of months with nine or 10 games. We will need a qualified squad, with a larger number of athletes, so we have Rodinei. But it is obvious that any poll, especially an official proposal, Flamengo will always analyze, listen to the athlete and make their decision”, said Bruno Spindel.

“We had a series of surveys and offers, but Flamengo did not accept any and has the athlete for 2022”, he added. In 2021, after returning from Internacional’s loan, the full-back participated in 23 matches, scoring a goal and also scoring another four assists. In the last matches of the tournament, such as the games against Grêmio and Santos, he started between the starting line-ups.

Spindel also praised Rodinei not only on the field, but also off it. The player has never managed to establish himself as the absolute holder of Flamengo, since he arrived. Until 2019, it shared space with Pará and from then on it stayed in Rafinha’s reserve until being loaned to Inter. After his return, he stayed in the reserve of Isla and Matheusinho and went into the absence of any of them, especially when the Chilean was at the service of the national team.

“Rodinei is a fantastic athlete and human being, in a group. He’s always the same person, no matter if he’s playing or not, he’s very positive and a great athlete”, added Spindel. Rodinei has a contract until the end of 2022 and even with the possibility of losing the player for free, Flamengo does not intend to lend him again to another club.