Flamengo leaders start this Sunday a full schedule in a short time in search of a coach | Flamengo

It’s time for eye to eye for the men who command Flamengo football. Phone calls and text messages go out, face-to-face chats come into play. Now, with Marcos Braz in Lisbon alongside Bruno Spindel, Portugal will heat up in the coming days. The duo intends, at worst, to return at the end of the week in Europe with the mission of hiring a coach practically concluded. In other words: if it is not possible to sign a contract, at least the settlement will be underway.

The candidates are all Portuguese, and Flamengo hopes to talk to everyone no later than Wednesday. Before taking off, the club worked hard in constant conversations to reach the Portuguese capital with advanced situations. Two coaches have closer proximity to Braz and Spindel. About Jorge Jesus, from Benfica, it is not necessary to say much. Gávea’s glorious past and the bonds created make the directors wait until the final moments. Carlos Carvalhal is another who has been close to red and black. He even made a deal with Flamengo in the post-JJ period, but a personal problem prevented him from signing.

Both are employed, but Jesus is going through a moment of great pressure, even though he is classified in the round of 16 of the European Champions League. More than that: in the next three games, Porto will be their rivals twice, both away from home, at Estádio do Dragão. After a recent defeat in a derby against Sporting (3-1), eventual failures can spill over to Mister.

1 of 2 Marcos Braz at a press conference at Ninho do Urubu — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / CRF Marcos Braz at a press conference at Ninho do Urubu — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / CRF

Carvalhal also suffered a tough defeat this week, being thrashed 5-1 by Boavista last Thursday. He selected an alternative team, but admitted that it was one of the stumbling blocks that hurt him most.

At a press conference held on Saturday, the 56-year-old coach gave no clues, but avoided being assertive about his continuity at Braga.

– I had several approaches, but I have a contract with Braga and I’m in the hands of my president. The agreement has to be with Braga. I’m from Braga, Braga is my skin. To leave a club that is my home, I only go out in a business that is good for Braga. Or when Braga understands that I shouldn’t continue. I’m fulfilling my contract.

Paulo Sousa was also contacted and talked to the rubro-negra duo this Sunday. Even employed, the coach of the Polish national team was encouraged by the possibility of commanding Flamengo. To the local press, however, he said that he is focused on the recap of the European qualifiers, where he will have Russia ahead, in a single match scheduled for March.

Paulo Fonseca, whose last job was ahead of Roma, is also on the red-black radar, but, it seems, his desire is to continue in Europe. In October it was close to the English Newcastle, but it did not close.