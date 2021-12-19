Flávia paid as a boss at Paula’s company in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor: ‘President?’ · TV News

Flavia (Valentina Herszage) will hit the top of the jerky on her first day on Terrane in The More Life, The Better. Certain that she will occupy a seat in the presidency, the dancer will quickly return to reality as soon as Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) reveals that she will have to start at the bottom — as a general services assistant on Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

The businesswoman fulfilled the promise she made when she saw the young woman being shot and standing between life and death in Guilherme’s (Mateus Solano) clinic in Mauro Wilson’s serials. The “little mouth”, however, will not be exactly what Juca’s daughter (Fabio Herford) will have imagined.

Valentina Herszage’s character climbed in his shoes when he found out that he’s going to have to serve coffee in the scenes that will be shown from the next Monday (20). She will accuse the turkey of trying to humiliate her.

Paula, in fact, will explode as soon as Flávia accuses her of having done the trick on Celso (Cândido Damm) to rise in the company and also in life:

I started at this company down there, at the fax machine, and then I moved up to Terrare. I became an administrative assistant. Executive Secretary. Marketing manager. Director. And when I became vice president, Celso fell in love with me and I with him. Seven years later, he died and I became president of Terrare Cosmetics. But on merit, do you know?

Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) in the soap opera of seven

“It’s a beautiful story. I’m almost crying. But I don’t have all that time to work in this company. I can be chosen by Death (A. Maia). I can die in less than a year”, complains Flávia.

Paula will reveal that there is, indeed, a possibility of her ascending meteorically in the company. She is also in the crosshairs of the “reaper” and that Ingrid (Nina Tomsic) has no way of taking over the family business.

“Maybe you’re trying too hard not to sit in my chair”, will suggest the dondoca played by Giovanna Antonelli.

The More Life the Better! premiered in place of the Pega Pega rerun. The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded and will remain on air until May of next year.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#85 – What happens to Nelio and Dolores after fleeing in In Times of the Emperor?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.