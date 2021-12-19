Flu vaccine is expected to arrive between February and March 2022, experts say

The vaccine against the new H3N2 variant of the influenza virus should be ready for application in the general population in early 2022. Information was released by the Butantan Institute, currently the largest producer of immunobiologicals in the country and the largest producer of flu vaccines in the Hemisphere South. The variant, popularly known as Darwin, has been causing outbreaks throughout the national territory – including in Ceará, with 18 cases already detected in the state.

The statement came from the Institute’s production director, Ricardo das Neves, during an interview with the portal G1. According to Neves, the forecast for production and release of batches should take place between the second half of February and the beginning of March 2022. He explains that the production of H1N1 — another type of Influenza — has already been completed and, currently, Butantan is “producing the viral banks to start Darwin’s API – Active Pharmaceutical Input”.

From then on, in January, the production of the immunizing agent against the Darwin variant should start. Viral banks are seen as the “seeds” for IFA production, raw material for the production of any type of vaccine, such as Covid-19.

According to him, the composition of the flu vaccine is updated twice a year: between February, with recommendations for the countries of the Northern Hemisphere; and in September, with recommendations for the Southern Hemisphere, the region where Brazil is located. All necessary changes are identified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The WHO gathers the data and assesses what happened in winter in the Southern Hemisphere. Generally, flu cases increase between late April and May until July and August. These data from the WHO will support the composition of the next recommendation, which takes place in September”, explains Ricardo to the portal.

The forecast of the São Paulo institute’s production director is similar to that of Geraldo Barbosa, president of the Brazilian Association of Vacincas Clinics (ABCVac). In an interview with Folha de São Paulo, the researcher considers “very unlikely” that the immunizing agent will still be imported in 2021, for example – because the world’s factories are focused on producing immunization agents for the predominant strains in the northern hemisphere.

According to the president, there are attempts to anticipate the arrival of the immunizing agent, such as contacts with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). But, “because of the production capacity itself”, the possibility of vaccines arriving before was considered difficult. Also, for Barbosa, the unexpected influenza A outbreaks in São Paulo and other states are related to low vaccination coverage and tourism.

For example, Ceará had its worst influenza vaccination campaign since 1999. According to the State Health Department (Sesa), 3,267,990 doses were received against the influenza virus and only 2,631,962 (76, 28%) were administered. It is the lowest rate in 23 years. Childhood vaccination in Brazil also failed to reach any goal for the first time in two decades.

Updated annually, the flu vaccine protects against three types of the Influenza virus: Influenza A (H1N1), Influenza H3N2 and Influenza B. This year, the national influenza immunization campaign ran from April 12th to July 9th. However, the vaccination continues at health posts around the Capital and also at the Events Center during this weekend.

