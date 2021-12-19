Fluminense agrees to hire Willian ‘Bigode’ and signs for two years with former Palmeiras striker

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Fluminense agrees to hire Willian ‘Bigode’ and signs for two years with former Palmeiras striker 4 Views

Willian “Bigode”, now ex-Palmeiras, signed a contract and is Fluminense’s reinforcement for 2022

THE Fluminense hit this Saturday (18th) the signing of the striker William “Mustache”, of palm trees.

The player signed a contract for two seasons with the Rio team.

The information was first published by UOL and confirmed by ESPN.com.br.

Willian will arrive to be the 3rd tricolor reinforcement for 2022, after the wheel Felipe Melo, his former teammate in Verdão, and the side Mario Pineida, from Barcelona to Guayaquil.

In an interview with Gre-Nal Radio, granted last Friday, the new Flu coach, Abel Braga, revealed that he had been trying to work with “Bigode” for some time.

“I’ve wanted this player for a long time,” said the commander.

The striker has been in Verdão since 2017, when he was hired in exchange for the cruise.

In five seasons at Palestra Itália, he scored 64 goals in 247 matches and earned a “truck” of titles.

His most important participation was in winning the 2018 Brasileirão, but he was also part of the Paulistão 2020, Copa do Brasil 2020 and Libertadores 2020 and 2021 campaigns.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

In financial debt with the cast, Sport evaluates cases of defensive midfielder Marcão and lateral Sander | sport

With the relegation to Serie B, Sport’s planning for the formation of the squad goes …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved