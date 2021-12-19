Former F1 boss points out why Hamilton lost championship and Verstappen pins: ‘Arrogant’

Credit: Reproduction – Twitter F1

The F1 title decision in the 2021 season was marked by moments of tension, high adrenaline and a lot of controversy. Leading the Abu Dhabi GP end-to-end after passing Verstappen early on, Lewis Hamilton saw his eighth world victory postponed after his Dutch rival took the lead in the last few meters of the circuit. For Eddie Jordan, former boss in F1, the Brit needs to be more forceful and tough in the main category of motorsport.

In Jordan’s view, Hamilton needed to have been more energetic during his F1 season. He who now exercises the role of commentator, even took the opportunity to snipe Max Verstappen.

“Hamilton allowed someone as aggressive and arrogant as Verstappen to piss him off and steal his title. I think Lewis has been really good for a long time and I think he needs to toughen up again,” said Eddie Jordan.

The Abu Dhabi GP was the final chapter of a season marked by several frictions and arguments between Red Bull and Mercedes. On the verge of winning his eighth title, Lewis Hamilton was passed shortly after the final lap opened. The great revolt of the German team was over the way Michael Masi, head of race, led the withdrawal of the safety car, which entered the track in the decisive straight after an incident involving the driver Latifi, from Williams.

READ TOO:

Red Bull reveals Mercedes’ controversial attitude behind the scenes of F1 after the end of the Abu Dhabi GP: ‘Intimidating’

Hamilton retired? Verstappen talks about rival’s chances to leave Formula 1

Mercedes boss justifies controversial attitude after Verstappen title: ‘Greater injustice’

Mercedes returns to polemics and shoots Verstappen’s F1 title

Ronaldo probes Andrés Sanchez, former president of Corinthians, to be CEO of Cruzeiro

Santos x São Paulo: where to watch the Brasil Ladies Cup final LIVE

Tottenham v Liverpool: where to watch the Premier League match LIVE

Ball market: Cruzeiro fights with Vasco to repatriate forward from Santos