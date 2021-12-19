Former president of Corinthians approached by Ronaldo to be CEO of Cruzeiro

Andrés Sanchez, former president of Corinthians, was approached by Ronaldo to be the new CEO of Cruzeiro – the English acronym for Chief Executive Officer that represents the figure of the executive director of a company/institution.

According to people close to Andrés heard by the portal my helm, the idea of ​​the Phenomenon would be to put him to command the football of the club that has just been bought by the former striker. For R$ 400 million, R9 acquired 90% of the shares of Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) that will command the club from 2022.

The report of my helm got in touch with Andrés Sanchez who, in turn, limited himself to saying that “I’m Ronaldo’s friend, everyone knows that. I’ll always be ready to help him, but I’m Corinthians”. Afterwards, when asked again about the topic, Andrés reaffirmed: “I am Corinthians”, ending the conversation.

The relationship between Andrés and Ronaldo Fenômeno was strengthened at the end of 2008, when the then president of Timão agreed to hire the striker at the end of the club’s participation in Serie B. Since then, manager and player have been together on several occasions.

The player remained at Parque São Jorge until February 2011, when he decided to retire. For Corinthians, 69 games, 35 goals, two titles (Paulista and Copa do Brasil) and countless marketing actions that brought him and the club a lot of money. Andrés even calls his passage ‘the greatest success story in Brazilian football’.

