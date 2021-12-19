General supervisor of the base says goodbye to Corinthians after Carlos Brazil leaves

This Saturday afternoon, another Corinthians youth professional said goodbye to the club. Clauber Antunes Rocha, general supervisor of the Corinthians base, used his Instagram to communicate his departure from Timão.

“And today my cycle at Sport Club Corinthians Paulista ends. Six intense months were like years, as everything is macro here. I am grateful to God for the opportunity to wear this shirt and experience the routine of this ‘tall’ club. for a new challenge, I’m sure I did my best. Let’s go! Let’s go for more, let’s go for everything!”, said the former employee of Timão.

Clauber also joined Corinthians on the recommendation of Carlos Brazil, who recently joined Vasco’s professional football team. In addition to the general supervisor of the base, coordinators Witor Bastos (analysis), Eduardo Húngaro (technician), Márcio Assis (scientific) and Alexandre Falbo (capture) left the Parque São Jorge club in recent days.

To fill the place left by Carlos Brazil, Corinthians hired André Figueiredo as general manager. Besides him, Osvaldo Neto, statutory director, is who officially takes care of the Corinthians base.

On the other hand, at this moment, councilor Jacinto Antônio Ribeiro, “Jaça”, and Márcio Bittencourt, are two of the most influential figures in decision-making behind the scenes of the youth categories of the Parque São Jorge club. The second, in fact, participated in the delegation that inspected the facilities that will be used by Timão’s Sub-20 in São José dos Campos, during the Copinha.

See more at: Corinthians Base and Ball Market.